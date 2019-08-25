Allu Arjun was spotted in a success party of Batla House in Mumbai and his photos went viral with Nikhil Advani, rumors say that he is ready to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming project of Nikhil Advani

Allu Arjun the Tollywood star was attending a party in Mumbai and his pictures went viral on social media. The Telugu iconic star was in the success party of Batla House which is directed by Nikhil Advani and Allu Arjun was spotted with Nikhil. The rumors say that Allu Arjun is all set to make his debut in Bollywood and he would mark his career in a project with Nikhil Advani.

Allu Arjun is a Telugu film superstar, the 36-year-old actor has made blockbuster films in Telugu cinema and is quite famous for his cool styling sense, the big turn to his career was Arya which became a superhit movie and he got back to back offers for the other movies and all of them became a big hit.

Allu Arjun is nowadays packed up with the shooting of his upcoming Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is about to release ion 2020. Allu Arjun has also announced about the other film which is going to be released this year the film is titled as ICONIC and is directed by Venu Sriram, in this film Allu Arjun is going to play the role of a biker, Nivetha Pethuraj is playing the role opposite Allu Arjun.

