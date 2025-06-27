Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Is Ammy Virk Replacing Diljit Dosanjh In Border 2 As Singer Continues To Face Heat Over Sardaar Ji 3 Row?

Is Ammy Virk Replacing Diljit Dosanjh In Border 2 As Singer Continues To Face Heat Over Sardaar Ji 3 Row?

Diljit Dosanjh may be dropped from Border 2 over backlash from casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Rumours suggest Ammy Virk could replace him, but nothing's confirmed. FWICE demands action, while the film eyes a Republic Day 2026 release.

Diljit Dosanjh is likely to be replaced in 'Border 2' amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy
Diljit Dosanjh is likely to be replaced in 'Border 2' amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 17:38:28 IST

Alright, here’s the real scoop. Diljit Dosanjh has apparently been shown the door from ‘Border 2’. Why? Because everyone’s losing their minds over his film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which has Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in it.

That didn’t sit well with a bunch of people, especially since ‘Border 2’ is all about the Indian Army and, you know, patriotism is running high. 

Is Diljit Dosanjh getting dropped from Border 2?

An insider spilled the beans to a leading publication that the filmmakers just didn’t want to deal with the drama or have their movie get drowned in controversy. The plan is to chuck Diljit’s scenes and re-shoot them, probably with someone less “controversial.”

Now, the rumour mill’s spinning Ammy Virk’s name as the replacement. But honestly, nobody from the team has come out and said, “Yep, it’s happening.” In fact, someone from Ammy’s camp said, “No one’s called.” So, it’s all still up in the air.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

FWICE on the controversy said, “If you keep shooting with Diljit, you’re clearly picking a side.” They’ve sent out letters, made a fuss, but the producers and Sunny Deol are sitting tight—no official word back. Meanwhile, the union’s even gone and asked the Defence and Home Ministers to yank the movie’s shooting permissions at the National Defence Academy. Talk about turning up the heat.

To make things more confusing, half the movie’s already shot with Diljit. A source close to the project is like, “We’re not replacing anyone, it’s logistically impossible at this point.” So, who do you believe? Your guess is as good as mine.

Meanwhile, Diljit’s out there dropping behind-the-scenes videos and group pics from the set like nothing’s wrong.

The film’s still on track for a Republic Day weekend release, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty… maybe Diljit, maybe Ammy, maybe someone else. Guess we’ll find out when the dust settles.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Asks Diljit Dosanjh To Apologise Over Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: We Need To Be Very Cautious

Tags: ammy virkborder 2 castdiljit dosanjhlatest entertainment newssardaar ji 3
