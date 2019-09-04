After Dream Girl, Bala, Ayushmann Khurana signs another film, though untitled, Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh has uploaded a video of Ayushmann Khurrana looking all serious in a pantsuit and goggles. See teaser.

After the massive success of Andhadhun, the second sequel won’t come as a surprise but a treat for the fans! Taran Adarsh, Bollywood critic about an hour back uploaded a video of Ayushmann Khurrana, signing another project after Dream Girl and Bala. However, the title is still under wraps but going by the video the upcoming movie does seem like a family entertainer just like his previous films Andhadhun and Baadhai Ho.

The 10-second video showcases, Ayushmann Khurrana, the ever so versatile actor looking all serious, dressed in a pantsuit. Captioning the picture, Taran Adarsh tweeted- Happened to get my hands on this video o Ayushmann next.. this man is on a roll can’t wait to see what’s brewing. In the teaser- Ayushamnn Khurrana is saying- “Mera ghar mai chor ghusa hai aur uske sath jo hua bahaut bura hua” Leaving it at that, Ayushmann has raised curiosity among fans who are commenting on the post and asking is Andhadhun 2 in making?

Andhadhun, a black comedy crime thriller movie had been directed by Sriram Raghvan in 2018 and bagged Ayushamnn Khurrana his first National award for his film. Breaking stereotypes with baadhai Ho and Andhadhun, the film showcases Ayushamnn Khurran who is apparently blind pianist trying to complete a musical piece. He lives with his cat and often gets into trouble. The movie goes through various ups and downs and apart from the versatile actor also stars Radhika Apte, Tabu, Zaki Hussain, Anil Dhawan, and many more in important roles.

Check out Taran Adarsh’s exclusive footage on Ayushmann Khurrana’s next here:

Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana is busy promoting his upcoming film Dream Girl with Nushrat Bharucha where he will be playing the role of a girl named Pooja. From taking up movies like Baadhai Ho, Article 15, Andhadhun, Bala, and many more, the actor is on a roll!

The actor has one busy year ahead of him with back to back four movies lined up for releases- Dream Girl releasing this September 13, 2019, Bala with Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavadhan, Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and now this upcoming next untitled film.

Check out the teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala here:

