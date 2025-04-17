Amid growing online hate, Apoorva initially deleted all her Instagram posts. She made a comeback earlier this month with an emotional note describing the trauma she experienced.

Instagram influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has sparked speculation about vacating her Mumbai residence following the controversy surrounding her involvement in the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The content creator recently shared a cryptic video on Instagram Stories that suggests she has left her apartment.

“End of an Era”: Apoorva Shares Cryptic Instagram Story

In the short video, Apoorva is seen turning off the lights in a now-empty living room. The clip shows her dressed in a white outfit, standing against a wall as the dimly lit room reveals cardboard boxes, cleaning supplies, and scattered bottles—signs that she is in the final stages of moving. She captioned the video, “End of an era.”

While she hasn’t confirmed whether she’s left Mumbai entirely or just moved to a new flat, the post has left fans speculating. Notably, she had moved into this apartment less than a year ago and had shared a full tour in a YouTube video just four months earlier.

Controversy Tied to India’s Got Latent May Be the Trigger

Apoorva’s move appears to align with the backlash from her appearance on the controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent, created by comedian Samay Raina. She was part of the panel during a January episode where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made provocative remarks about sex and parenting, which ignited public outrage.

Although Ranveer bore the brunt of the criticism, Apoorva also received severe backlash. Following this, Samay Raina deleted all episodes of the show. The incident escalated to legal trouble, with multiple FIRs reportedly filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and others associated with the show.

Online Bullying and Safety Concerns

Amid growing online hate, Apoorva initially deleted all her Instagram posts. She made a comeback earlier this month with an emotional note describing the trauma she experienced.

In her statement, she shared how online threats escalated, including disturbing messages detailing rape and acid attack threats. She said that after reporting the matter to the police, the encounter with paparazzi made the experience feel “dehumanising.”

Her manager even advised her against returning to her Mumbai home, citing safety risks as many people knew her address.

The online harassment extended to Apoorva’s family as well. Trolls found her mother’s Instagram and began posting abusive comments. Apoorva expressed deep regret for her family being dragged into the situation, stating, “I deserve this because I did this. My parents did not deserve this.”

In a show of resilience, Apoorva has pledged that the revenue generated from her controversial video appearance will be donated to an NGO that supports acid attack survivors, rape victims, and domestic violence victims.