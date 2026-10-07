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Home > Entertainment News > Is Apoorva Mukhija’s Leaked Kiss Video 1 Year Old? Tracing Her Relationship Timeline With Amin Jaz

Is Apoorva Mukhija’s Leaked Kiss Video 1 Year Old? Tracing Her Relationship Timeline With Amin Jaz

Apoorva Mukhija has revealed that her viral kissing video with Amin Jaz was recorded nearly a year ago. Here’s what their public relationship timeline shows.

Apoorva Mukhija, Amin Jaz (Image: X)
Apoorva Mukhija, Amin Jaz (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 17:07 IST

Apoorva Mukhija’s viral kissing video with DJ and podcaster Amin Jaz has taken another turn after the content creator revealed that the clip is nearly a year old. The video, which surfaced online in September, was widely treated as a possible “hard launch” of Apoorva and Amin’s relationship. But in her latest vlog, Apoorva clarified that the intimate moment was recorded at a private party long before it appeared online.

She also said that neither she nor Amin knew they were being recorded at the time. So, when did Apoorva and Amin’s equation actually begin, and what is known about their relationship timeline?

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When was Apoorva Mukhija’s viral kiss video recorded?

According to Apoorva, the video was recorded at a private party around a year before it leaked online. She said she was travelling from Turkey to New York when she first learnt that the clip had surfaced. During a layover at London’s Heathrow Airport, her phone was flooded with messages asking if she had seen the video.

The situation became even more difficult when she realised her parents had also seen the clip. Apoorva said they did not know that she had a boyfriend. This means the video should not be treated as footage from her recent Turkey trip, despite the timing of the two events.

When did Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz first appear together?

Apoorva and Amin’s public connection goes back further than the viral clip. Apoorva appeared on Amin’s podcast Untriggered with AminJaz in 2024, at a time when the two were not publicly known to be dating. She later returned to the podcast in 2026.

Her more recent appearance, titled The Unseen Side Of The Rebel Kid, drew attention online because viewers noticed the chemistry between the two. However, public appearances and chemistry alone do not establish when their relationship began.

Why did the kiss video spark dating rumours?

The clip surfaced shortly after Apoorva revealed that she had travelled from New York to Turkey to meet her boyfriend. She did not identify the person she was visiting, but the timing prompted social media users to connect her with Amin. When the kissing video subsequently appeared, speculation intensified, with some users calling it a “hard launch”.

At that stage, however, reports noted that neither Apoorva nor Amin had officially confirmed their relationship.

What has Apoorva now revealed about Amin Jaz?

Apoorva’s latest comments provide the clearest public confirmation yet that the viral video was not a recent recording. She described it as a private moment that was filmed without their knowledge and said the footage had surfaced months after it was recorded. She also spoke about the emotional impact of seeing the private moment circulate publicly.

The timeline therefore changes the way the viral clip should be viewed. Rather than being a newly captured moment between the two, it appears to be an old private recording that resurfaced much later. As for exactly when Apoorva and Amin’s relationship began, the public timeline still does not establish a precise date. What is clear is that their equation had been attracting attention well before the video resurfaced online.

ALSO READ: What Is Breath-Holding? How Safe Is It, How Long Can You Hold Your Breath And How Did Vidyut Jammwal Reportedly Manage 15 Minutes?

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Is Apoorva Mukhija’s Leaked Kiss Video 1 Year Old? Tracing Her Relationship Timeline With Amin Jaz
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Is Apoorva Mukhija’s Leaked Kiss Video 1 Year Old? Tracing Her Relationship Timeline With Amin Jaz

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Is Apoorva Mukhija’s Leaked Kiss Video 1 Year Old? Tracing Her Relationship Timeline With Amin Jaz
Is Apoorva Mukhija’s Leaked Kiss Video 1 Year Old? Tracing Her Relationship Timeline With Amin Jaz
Is Apoorva Mukhija’s Leaked Kiss Video 1 Year Old? Tracing Her Relationship Timeline With Amin Jaz
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