Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted outside the airport, looking fabulous in the airport look, Arjun shielded Malaika from paparazzi

Malaika the 45-year-old sizzling sensation of Bollywood, who gave top hit item numbers of Bollywood and is famous for her dancing skills and controversy. Malaika Arora Khan was married to Arbaz Khan in 1998 and the marriage lasted for 19 years but after that, it didn’t work out well. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor the actor who started his career by being an associate producer on several films and he did his debut for the film Ishaqjaade opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun and Malaika the couple were returning to Mumbai after attending Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, in Australia they were spotted in Mumbai Airport with their perfect Airport look. Arjun was wearing a black T-Shirt with a brown jacket over it paired with dark blue jeans and Malaika was wearing a white printed tank top with a black jacket paired with white jeans, these two were looking amazing in the attire even after the long flight.

The fans were coming to click pictures with the stars and Arjun held his protective arm towards Malaika when she was left behind him and shielded her from the paparazzi. It shows how this cute couple protects and love each other.

After Ishaqjaade Arjun will again do a movie with Pareeneeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar will be the next movie Arjun and right after that, he is coming up with a movie Panipat which will starre Kriti Sanon opposite to him.

