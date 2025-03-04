Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Is Armie Hammer Bisexual? Actor Admits To Hooking Up With A Man, Reveals Failed To Get An Erection

Is Armie Hammer Bisexual? Actor Admits To Hooking Up With A Man, Reveals Failed To Get An Erection

Despite his tumultuous past, Hammer is focusing on his podcast, where he aims to have insightful conversations with guests. He described the show as a platform for exploring wisdom, tools, and experiences beyond his own.

Is Armie Hammer Bisexual? Actor Admits To Hooking Up With A Man, Reveals Failed To Get An Erection

Armie Hammer


Armie Hammer, known for his role in Call Me by Your Name, recently shared a personal experience about experimenting with his sexuality. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Armie HammerTime, the 38-year-old actor recalled an attempt at a same-sex encounter that ultimately didn’t go as expected.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Exploring Bisexuality and the Idea of Casual Encounters

Hammer admitted he decided to try hooking up with a man after observing what he perceived as the ease of gay relationships. “Gay dudes seem to have it so easy, like, so easy!” he remarked, referencing a common stereotype about casual same-sex hookups.

In a playful tone, he described a scenario involving a dating app match at a restaurant, joking about how quickly things could escalate. Hammer recounted meeting a “handsome French man” and feeling optimistic about the experience. However, as things progressed, he started to realize it wasn’t for him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He explained that physical aspects, such as the man’s beard and broad shoulders, made him uncomfortable. “I started making out with him and thought, ‘Wow, beards are rough! Now I get why women prefer a clean shave,’” he joked.

As things became more intimate, Hammer found himself disengaged. “Physically, it did absolutely nothing for me—not even a twitch,” he admitted. When his partner tried to escalate things further, Hammer put an end to the encounter.

The actor’s story adds another chapter to his already controversial public persona. Hammer faced severe backlash in 2021 following allegations of sexual assault, rape, and disturbing fantasies, including cannibalistic themes. While he consistently denied any wrongdoing, the accusations led to his Hollywood exile.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office later investigated but decided there was insufficient evidence to proceed with charges.

A New Chapter with Armie HammerTime Podcast

Despite his tumultuous past, Hammer is focusing on his podcast, where he aims to have insightful conversations with guests. He described the show as a platform for exploring wisdom, tools, and experiences beyond his own.

His latest revelation about his short-lived experiment with bisexuality offers a rare glimpse into his personal life—delivered in his signature candid and humorous style.

ALSO READ: Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

Filed under

Armie Hammer Entertainment News hollywood news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ram Mandir Terror Suspect Abdul Rehman Was Receiving Online Training From Pakistan

Ram Mandir Terror Suspect Abdul Rehman Was Receiving Online Training From Pakistan

No Grey Area, Says Teyana Taylor As She Sparks Romance Rumours With Mufasa Actor Aaron Pierre

No Grey Area, Says Teyana Taylor As She Sparks Romance Rumours With Mufasa Actor Aaron...

This Guy Doesn’t Want Peace: Trump On Truth Social After Zelenskyy Says ‘End To War Very Very Far Away’

This Guy Doesn’t Want Peace: Trump On Truth Social After Zelenskyy Says ‘End To War...

Are Markets Falling As Trump Imposes Tariffs On China, Canada, And Mexico?

Are Markets Falling As Trump Imposes Tariffs On China, Canada, And Mexico?

How Did Carl Dean And Dolly Parton Meet? Singer Had A Secret Wedding With Only Her Mother As A Witness

How Did Carl Dean And Dolly Parton Meet? Singer Had A Secret Wedding With Only...

Entertainment

No Grey Area, Says Teyana Taylor As She Sparks Romance Rumours With Mufasa Actor Aaron Pierre

No Grey Area, Says Teyana Taylor As She Sparks Romance Rumours With Mufasa Actor Aaron

How Did Carl Dean And Dolly Parton Meet? Singer Had A Secret Wedding With Only Her Mother As A Witness

How Did Carl Dean And Dolly Parton Meet? Singer Had A Secret Wedding With Only

For How Long Did Adrien Brody Speak After Winning Best Actor Oscar? Despite Promising To Be Brief The Brutalist Star Breaks 80 Year Old Record

For How Long Did Adrien Brody Speak After Winning Best Actor Oscar? Despite Promising To

Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The Oscars

Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard