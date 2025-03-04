Is Armie Hammer Bisexual? Actor Admits To Hooking Up With A Man, Reveals Failed To Get An Erection

Despite his tumultuous past, Hammer is focusing on his podcast, where he aims to have insightful conversations with guests. He described the show as a platform for exploring wisdom, tools, and experiences beyond his own.

Armie Hammer, known for his role in Call Me by Your Name, recently shared a personal experience about experimenting with his sexuality. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Armie HammerTime, the 38-year-old actor recalled an attempt at a same-sex encounter that ultimately didn’t go as expected.

Exploring Bisexuality and the Idea of Casual Encounters

Hammer admitted he decided to try hooking up with a man after observing what he perceived as the ease of gay relationships. “Gay dudes seem to have it so easy, like, so easy!” he remarked, referencing a common stereotype about casual same-sex hookups.

In a playful tone, he described a scenario involving a dating app match at a restaurant, joking about how quickly things could escalate. Hammer recounted meeting a “handsome French man” and feeling optimistic about the experience. However, as things progressed, he started to realize it wasn’t for him.

He explained that physical aspects, such as the man’s beard and broad shoulders, made him uncomfortable. “I started making out with him and thought, ‘Wow, beards are rough! Now I get why women prefer a clean shave,’” he joked.

As things became more intimate, Hammer found himself disengaged. “Physically, it did absolutely nothing for me—not even a twitch,” he admitted. When his partner tried to escalate things further, Hammer put an end to the encounter.

The actor’s story adds another chapter to his already controversial public persona. Hammer faced severe backlash in 2021 following allegations of sexual assault, rape, and disturbing fantasies, including cannibalistic themes. While he consistently denied any wrongdoing, the accusations led to his Hollywood exile.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office later investigated but decided there was insufficient evidence to proceed with charges.

A New Chapter with Armie HammerTime Podcast

Despite his tumultuous past, Hammer is focusing on his podcast, where he aims to have insightful conversations with guests. He described the show as a platform for exploring wisdom, tools, and experiences beyond his own.

His latest revelation about his short-lived experiment with bisexuality offers a rare glimpse into his personal life—delivered in his signature candid and humorous style.