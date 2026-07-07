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Home > Entertainment News > Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls

Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls

Ashneer Grover delivered a sharp, sarcastic reply to trolls demanding he donate his Rs 900 crore wealth. The controversy erupted after his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, claimed on Lock Upp 2 that rich families having kids increases wealth, while poor families having kids increases poverty.

Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 16:36 IST

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and former judge on Shark Tank India, is well-known for his brutally honest and sometimes abrasive responses. No wonder then that when a Twitter storm erupted regarding some controversial statements made by his wife Madhuri Jain Grover on the popular Netflix show Lock Upp Season 2, the trolls started attacking him.

Within no time, internet users were calling on the business mogul to donate all his alleged Rs 900 crore wealth. In his trademark style, Grover trolled the trolls with one viral tweet in which he rejected the multi-crore donation idea with an outright “No.”

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What Did Madhuri Grover Say on Lock Upp 2 to Trigger the Backlash?

The scandal emerged while hosting a critical episode of Lock Upp 2, where both Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were present. Madhuri Jain Grover, who is one of the contestants of the ongoing show, opened up about her experience of an elimination-sparing task when she confessed that she along with Ashneer used to want a third child; however, due to family internal pressure, the plan got postponed for too long when it became medically impossible.

Nevertheless, it was Madhuri’s subsequent take on family planning and class that triggered viewers. To clarify her opinion, Madhuri said:

“The third child keeps you younger. When you see all the rich people like Shah Rukh Khan, they all have a third child. This ideology of ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ does not work for everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge to ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi (The more rich people give birth to children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people give birth to children, the more poverty will increase).”

The public immediately pointed out that Madhuri made a highly classist, elitist, and out-of-touch remark regarding the matter.

Why Were Trolls Demanding a Rs 900 Crore Donation?

In response to the viral video on X (previously known as Twitter), the attention of the critics turned from Madhuri to Ashneer Grover. By highlighting the logical fallacies in Madhuri’s argument, the content creator, Nalini Unagar, called out Ashneer by tagging him in a lengthy post that put her husband’s economic theories into test.



Through her sarcastic post, she pointed out that if poverty is only an issue of poor people having too many kids, it could be solved through redistribution among the rich. She asked Grover to use his reported net worth of Rs 900 crore and distribute it equally among around 1,800 poor families at ₹50 lakh each. Her post concluded with:

“Why are you saving up ₹900 crore for two kids only? Fix the problem of poverty by giving away your total wealth and then go to Himalayas to be a monk. Also, ask your rich friends to follow the same path.”

How Did Ashneer Grover Shut Down the Donation Demands?

Rather than offering the standard corporate PR statement or completely avoiding the thread altogether, Ashneer responded to the troll, using his Quote Tweet function to respond with an extremely dry and sarcastic remark in Hindi.



“Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already – itne mein itna hi milega :)”

(The method of begging/demanding charity is a little too casual. My wife has already imparted her knowledge to me, for this much, this is all I will get)

While the clever remark divided opinion on the internet, with fans hailing the tweet as a brilliant, “Shark” style rebuttal to the troll, critics stated that the humorous reply entirely avoided the valid criticism raised about his wife’s discriminatory remarks on national television.

ALSO READ: What Did Divya Unni Say After the Viral Poster Spitting Video? Actress’s Powerful Message On Respect For Women Goes Viral

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Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls
Tags: Ashneer GroverLock Upp 2

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Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls

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Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls
Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls
Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls
Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls

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