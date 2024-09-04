Is Ben Affleck’s Divorce With Jennifer Lopez Going To Get Messy Due To No Prior Prenup?

Lopez, like Affleck, is reportedly managing well, though there is some “bitterness” surrounding the split. A source close to the singer and actress mentioned that “she still feels very fortunate” despite the challenges.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have been married for two years, are reportedly facing significant challenges in reaching an agreement regarding their separation, with sources suggesting that the situation could become contentious due to the absence of a prenuptial agreement.

The couple had a spontaneous wedding at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas and did not sign a prenup before their marriage. In her divorce filing, Lopez indicated their separation date as April 26, 2024, and mentioned that their assets were “unknown.” Under California law, only the income and assets acquired during their marriage are considered community property and therefore subject to division.

This includes their $60.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills, purchased last year, as well as any projects and endorsements they have undertaken since getting married.

Lopez and Affleck are currently undergoing mediation, a process that offers a less formal and quicker alternative to a traditional divorce.

Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, Affleck appears to be in a positive mindset. He is gradually settling into a new home in a neighborhood he likes, close to his children. A source told People that Ben is “doing well” and “slowly moving into his new home” after moving trucks were spotted at the former marital residence. The insider added, “He’s where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood he loves. He enjoys working too and is very focused on the positives.”

Affleck recently completed the purchase of a $20.5 million, five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in Brentwood on July 24, coincidentally Lopez’s birthday. Meanwhile, Lopez has been looking for a new home since May but has not yet found the right property after they put their $68 million, 12-bedroom Crestview Manor mansion on the market.

Lopez, like Affleck, is reportedly managing well, though there is some “bitterness” surrounding the split. A source close to the singer and actress mentioned that “she still feels very fortunate” despite the challenges.

“She tried very hard to make things work, but it didn’t matter to Ben. She’s surrounded by family, friends, and her kids,” the insider told People.

Their legal separation was finalized on April 26, and Lopez officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

