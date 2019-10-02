Big Boss 13 scripted: India's most-watched reality TV show Big Boss has launched its 13th season. Yet again the show is creating controversy, that the show is scripted. So for all those who are claiming here are 8 videos proof.

Big Boss 13 is fake? Big Boss 13 is garnering a lot of attention among Indian viewers as it has high octane drama, fights, tasks, and stunners like Rashami Desai, Dalljiet Kaur, Arti Singh, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaz Kaur Gill. The show as we all know has had run for the past 13 years with highest TRP rate, as in every season the makers add catchy elements like Dolly Bindra’s fight to Sunny Leone’s pole dance.

Despite this, some viewers claim that the show is fake or scripted, some say that the winner of the show has already been decided by BB makers, however no one till date proved the rumours. So, here are incisively researched 10 points which will prove the rumours right, but before moving on to the points the readers are requested to think and calculate the facts practically!

Big Boss 13 is fake with video proof:

1) Food lick lock vegetable task: Maalkin, Amisha Patel commenced the grocery task, where contestants had to earn their food by holding vegetables in their mouth, but will the celebrities consume that food for a month? as it was held by so many mouths and some vegetable even got teeth marks on it?? Think!

Video proof

2) Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla love-hate relationship: A rumour was cornering around that Rashami will marry in the show, but if it is just a rumour then why BB makers are showcasing Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla’s bond as a love-hate relationship by placing the romantic song in the montage?

Video proof

3) Amisha Patel Single to Mingle hint: Amisha on a premier day gave a hint that all the contestants are single and by the time show ends they will mingle? Meanwhile, looking at the concept of the show, BB makers have brought only those contestants who are single or divorced. So that’s why they are portraying Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla’s relationship in that way.

4) Shehnaz Gill and Shefali Bagga stage argument: Who doesn’t want to showcase their good side to the audience in the first place? but in BB case both girls locked horns in front of the viewers and Salman, but why? as the show is all about drama, so some contestants have already been told backstage to act like a vamp, so that the show can get its spicy element. Who does not want to win and who can win with bad image? think!

Video proof

5) Amisha Patel black hearts: Despite performing well in Maalkin Chahti Hain task, Siddharth Dey and Asim Riaz got the black hearts, it seems like it was already pre-planned who Amisha will give heart to. Till now the power of black hearts wasn’t revealed but with that, it again proved that the command of the show is in BB makers hand.

6) Bed Friends forever: Contestants before entering the BB house got their BFF, where they have to share their bed with another contestant, but why Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla have to share the same bed? was it already decided? BB makers are trying hard to build chemistry between the two and also released the promo’s related to them.

7) Amisha Patel’s entry is fixed so the task: Though every viewer is aware of Amisha Patel’s fixed entry, so definitely BB makers have already decided the task, where the task has to be performed and after every task Amisha definitely designate power or authority to one contestant, so is that already decided?

8) Siddharth Dey the writer who writes the end of every show: Siddharth Dey has written scripts for various reality shows and he is the one who writes the end of the game, so definitely he has brains to know Big Boss pattern and how they select and make contestants win.

