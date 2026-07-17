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Home > Entertainment News > Is Bigg Boss 20 Launching This October? Reports Reveal New Details

Is Bigg Boss 20 Launching This October? Reports Reveal New Details

Preparations for the milestone Bigg Boss 20 are officially underway. While television reports initially predicted a late October launch, recent updates indicate that superstar host Salman Khan is set to begin filming on September 21, 2026, after wrapping up his film commitments. The casting team is shortlisting a fresh mix of digital influencers, TV actors, and former contestants to attract a younger streaming audience.

Salman Khan, Image Credits- IMDb
Salman Khan, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 12:48 IST

Bigg Boss 20: The Indian TV world is already abuzz with speculations regarding the beginning of the countdown for television’s most anticipated reality show. Although other competing digital series such as Lock Upp 2 and Alliance are dominating the conversation right now, the truth behind the curtains is that the production house for Bigg Boss 20 has quietly started pre-production for its groundbreaking season.

Here is all that we know till date regarding the eagerly awaited peak of a reality show.

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When Is The Bigg Boss 20 Launch Date?

Initial speculations in the media suggested that the release was expected towards late October or early November 2026. Based on the information available on social media and nav bharat live sources, it appears that late October release of the program can be anticipated.

Colors TV and Endemol Shine India are being very tight-lipped regarding the exact dates. However, even in the case of some minor delays due to production reasons, the release of the show can definitely be anticipated in the first week or mid November..

Will Salman Khan Return To Host The Milestone Season?

Perhaps the most important issue associated with every new season of the TV show lies in its famous host. According to insiders, the producers of the program are collaborating closely with Bollywood super star Salman Khan for his participation in the program as part of the special 20th Anniversary Edition of the show.

According to reports, his team is carefully scheduling his dates in order to synchronize his appearances in both the movie and the television shows. The big action star will finish shooting his big action movie that is being filmed by Vamsi Paidipally, starring Nayanthara, just a day prior to the shooting of Bigg Boss starting from September 21.

Who Are The Contestants Rumoured For Bigg Boss 20?

Casting for the new season is on the offensive as the makers want to revamp the traditional contestant setup for the coming season so as to attract a younger generation of fans who are more comfortable online. Speculation is rife about a very mixed bag of television regulars and internet personalities.

The names going round are those of:

  • Digital Influencers & Creators: Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Anjali Arora, Aavez Darbar, and Uorfi Javed.

  • Reality TV Vets & Drama Magnets: Arbaz Patel, Bhavya Singh, Senty Sharma, and Ridhima Gupta.

  • Television Prime-Time Stars: Jannat Zubair, Bhagirath Bhatt, Ruru Thakur, and Tushar Karwar.

Besides new faces, behind-the-scenes sources in the production also suggest that the producers are seriously thinking about featuring some highly controversial past contestants from previous seasons as part of adding the drama element to the celebration of this anniversary year.

The fact is that casting and initial call screenings are currently being conducted in a secret setting. It will be up to the official network promo in September to reveal the survivors of the casting process.

ALSO READ: Was Sonam Wangchuk The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Rancho? Aamir Khan Reveals The Truth

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Is Bigg Boss 20 Launching This October? Reports Reveal New Details
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Is Bigg Boss 20 Launching This October? Reports Reveal New Details
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Is Bigg Boss 20 Launching This October? Reports Reveal New Details
Is Bigg Boss 20 Launching This October? Reports Reveal New Details

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