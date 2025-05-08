Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) president BN Tiwari confirmed the development, revealing that studios are keen to secure the rights to the name amid a growing trend of nationalistic storytelling in mainstream cinema.

Following India’s swift military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, titled Operation Sindoor, the Bollywood film industry has seen a surge of interest in turning the mission into a cinematic story. According to a report by India Today, more than 15 filmmakers and leading production houses have applied to register the title Operation Sindoor with the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA).

Among the first to file for the title was producer Mahaveer Jain. Prominent names such as Ashoke Pandit, National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and major production houses like T-Series and Zee Studios have also reportedly submitted title applications.

Ashoke Pandit told, “Yes, I’ve applied to register the title Operation Sindoor. Whether or not a film materializes is yet to be seen, but registering the title is the first essential step. I relate deeply to this subject, having personally suffered from the decades-long terrorism fostered by Pakistan.”

Significance goes beyond filmmaking

He added that the title’s significance goes beyond just filmmaking it represents a collective memory and national resilience. “It is a very important subject for me as someone who has suffered because of Pakistan directly. We endured the worst genocide at their hands,” Pandit said.

A source quoted in the report said that post the success of patriotic and action films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, War, and Fighter, Bollywood producers are increasingly inclined to explore stories rooted in military operations. “Even if a film is not made immediately, securing a title like Operation Sindoor allows filmmakers the opportunity to develop it in the future,” the source noted.

The trend of quickly registering titles based on current events isn’t new to Bollywood. From real-life military missions to biopics on political figures, the film industry has often drawn from national headlines to craft compelling narratives.

While it remains to be seen which filmmaker actually goes ahead with a project on Operation Sindoor, the rush to register the title underscores Bollywood’s ongoing interest in stories of valor, patriotism, and national pride.

