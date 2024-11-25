Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

The strained dynamics have reportedly reached a point where several of the children have chosen to distance themselves from their father. For example, Shiloh has filed a petition to legally change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, while others have informally dropped Brad's surname.

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

According to recent reports, Brad Pitt may be looking to end his legal dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, provided she agrees to grant him more access to their children.

A report by a publication claims the actor is eager to mend his strained relationship with the family, as he currently has visitation rights only for the youngest two of their six children.

The Legal Struggles and Their Impact

Since their divorce was finalized in 2017, the former couple has been entangled in a legal feud, primarily centered around the sale of their $500 million French vineyard.

This prolonged litigation has reportedly taken a toll on Brad’s relationship with their children: Maddox (23), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Currently, all six children reside with Angelina.

Brad Pitt’s Appeal to Reunite with His Kids

Sources close to the actor revealed that Brad remains deeply committed to reconnecting with his children despite years of estrangement. The insider shared, “Brad has not given up on his kids. The longer this continues, the more heartbreaking it becomes for him.”

As the holidays approach, Brad is reportedly feeling the weight of his isolation even more. He has expressed willingness to set aside his pride and appeal directly to Angelina for leniency, hoping for an opportunity to rebuild his relationship with the kids.

Family Tensions and Name Changes

The strained dynamics have reportedly reached a point where several of the children have chosen to distance themselves from their father. For example, Shiloh has filed a petition to legally change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, while others have informally dropped Brad’s surname.

The insider emphasized Brad’s desperation, stating, “It’s devastating for him to be alienated. All he wants is a chance to spend some time with them and work on breaking down the barriers.”

Brad-Angelina Relationship Marked by Highs and Lows

Brad and Angelina’s relationship began in 2005, culminating in marriage in 2014. They share six children: Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, whom Angelina adopted before meeting Brad, and Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, their biological children.

During their time together, Brad formally adopted the older three. However, following their 2016 separation, Brad has reportedly been estranged from the family and has not seen the children in years.

Brad’s reported willingness to compromise signals hope for resolution, as both navigate the complexities of co-parenting after a tumultuous split.

ALSO READ: SHOCK REVEAL: Is Marvel Finally Bringing Back The Fan-Favourite Villain In The Deadpool & Wolverine Series?

Filed under

angelina jolie brad pitt celebrity news hollywood news Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Cassava Sciences Alzheimer’s Drug Fails, Stocks Plunge

Cassava Sciences Alzheimer’s Drug Fails, Stocks Plunge

CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is It So Popular?

What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is...

Is Outlook Down? All We Know As Microsoft 365 Users Report Issues With Email Service

Is Outlook Down? All We Know As Microsoft 365 Users Report Issues With Email Service

Entertainment

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox