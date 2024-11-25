Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

The strained dynamics have reportedly reached a point where several of the children have chosen to distance themselves from their father. For example, Shiloh has filed a petition to legally change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, while others have informally dropped Brad's surname.

According to recent reports, Brad Pitt may be looking to end his legal dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, provided she agrees to grant him more access to their children.

A report by a publication claims the actor is eager to mend his strained relationship with the family, as he currently has visitation rights only for the youngest two of their six children.

The Legal Struggles and Their Impact

Since their divorce was finalized in 2017, the former couple has been entangled in a legal feud, primarily centered around the sale of their $500 million French vineyard.

This prolonged litigation has reportedly taken a toll on Brad’s relationship with their children: Maddox (23), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Currently, all six children reside with Angelina.

Brad Pitt’s Appeal to Reunite with His Kids

Sources close to the actor revealed that Brad remains deeply committed to reconnecting with his children despite years of estrangement. The insider shared, “Brad has not given up on his kids. The longer this continues, the more heartbreaking it becomes for him.”

As the holidays approach, Brad is reportedly feeling the weight of his isolation even more. He has expressed willingness to set aside his pride and appeal directly to Angelina for leniency, hoping for an opportunity to rebuild his relationship with the kids.

Family Tensions and Name Changes

The strained dynamics have reportedly reached a point where several of the children have chosen to distance themselves from their father. For example, Shiloh has filed a petition to legally change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, while others have informally dropped Brad’s surname.

The insider emphasized Brad’s desperation, stating, “It’s devastating for him to be alienated. All he wants is a chance to spend some time with them and work on breaking down the barriers.”

Brad-Angelina Relationship Marked by Highs and Lows

Brad and Angelina’s relationship began in 2005, culminating in marriage in 2014. They share six children: Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, whom Angelina adopted before meeting Brad, and Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, their biological children.

During their time together, Brad formally adopted the older three. However, following their 2016 separation, Brad has reportedly been estranged from the family and has not seen the children in years.

Brad’s reported willingness to compromise signals hope for resolution, as both navigate the complexities of co-parenting after a tumultuous split.