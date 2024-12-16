Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
we-woman

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

The couple had separated briefly in late 2018, amid cheating allegations, but this time, the reasons for their split were not related to infidelity.

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Cardi B attempted to steal the spotlight at Taboo Miami during her estranged husband Offset’s 33rd birthday celebration on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Grammy-winning rapper showcased her twerking skills while wearing a skintight catsuit, just feet away from Offset’s VIP area at the club.

Before becoming a famous artist, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, worked as a stripper in New York for three and a half years under the name ‘Camilla’ to support herself.

At one point during the night, Offset threw a stack of $1 bills at Cardi, but she swatted them away, visibly annoyed. She later shared her thoughts on social media, commenting on the peculiar ways people flirt in today’s world, saying, “This generation flirting is weird.”

Cardi and Offset, who share three children, filed for divorce on July 31 after separating in November 2023, following six years of marriage. Despite their tumultuous relationship, Cardi has requested primary custody of their children.

The couple had separated briefly in late 2018, amid cheating allegations, but this time, the reasons for their split were not related to infidelity. Cardi is scheduled to perform on December 31 at E11EVEN Miami’s New Year’s Eve Winter Wonderland, where tickets are priced at $275.

She is also preparing for the 67th Annual GrammyAwards, where she is nominated for Best Rap Performance. Additionally, Cardi is planning to release her long-awaited second album next year.

ALSO READ: What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth? The Grammy-Winning Musician Got Only Rs. 5 For His First Performance

Filed under

Cardi B celebrity news hollywood news offset birthday Trending news

