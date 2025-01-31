Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Evans played the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America in MCU. He first portrayed the superhero in 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and, after numerous films, retired his version following 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Chris Evans


Actor Chris Evans has denied his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. He called himself a “happy retired man,” reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Evans recently had a conversation with Esquire magazine as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. It was a part of a cover story on Anthony Mackie who will be next seen in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’.

In the conversation, he brushed away the possibility of him appearing in the MCU. He said, “That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple of years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired!” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Evans played the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America in MCU. He first portrayed the superhero in 2011’s ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ and, after numerous films, retired his version following 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Mackie, who will also star in Avengers: Doomsday, was asked if he had heard any news about Evans’ return.

“I didn’t know!” he replied. “I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then. At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.'”

“I learned that right there. My manager showed me. He’s like, ‘Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.’ That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script.”

The much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, is currently scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. Robert Downey Jr. is also playing Doctor Doom in the movie.As previously reported, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers.

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the franchise, albeit in a completely different role, playing the iconic Marvel villain, Dr. Doom.

The Russo Brothers, known for their work on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, and ‘Captain America: Civil War’, will be bringing their signature storytelling style to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The film is expected to feature an ensemble cast, including the new ‘Fantastic Four’ cast members — Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — who will join the Avengers in this multi-universe adventure.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is slated for release on May 1, 2026, followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ in May 2027, promising an exciting future for the MCU as it continues to explore new dimensions and crossovers between characters and universes.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing Komal Vohra

Filed under

avengers doomsday captain america chris evans Marvel

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Google Unveils ‘Ask For Me’ AI Feature In Search Labs: Here’s How It Works

Google Unveils ‘Ask For Me’ AI Feature In Search Labs: Here’s How It Works

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath

AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath

Economic Survey 2025: Indian Railways Saw Wagons, Locomotives Production Rise In FY25

Economic Survey 2025: Indian Railways Saw Wagons, Locomotives Production Rise In FY25

Entertainment

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours, “India 1, Binsky 0”

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours,

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox