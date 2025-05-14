Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

While the news awaits an official confirmation, this reported remuneration surpasses the fees allegedly charged by her husband, Ranveer Singh, drawing significant industry buzz.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making headlines for reportedly securing the highest paycheck of her career. According to reports, the actress is set to earn ₹20 crore for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, which features Prabhas in the lead.



A Potential Reunion with Prabhas After Kalki 2898 AD

If finalized, Spirit will mark the second collaboration between Deepika and Prabhas, following their much-anticipated pairing in Kalki 2898 AD. The project has already sparked interest due to its high-profile cast and director.

With Spirit, Deepika is expected to make her first big-screen appearance post-pregnancy, adding another layer of significance to her involvement.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Deepika initially declined the role because the original shooting schedule clashed with her pregnancy. A source revealed, “Spirit was supposed to begin production by the end of 2024, and due to timing conflicts with her pregnancy, Deepika had turned down the offer.”

Revised Filming Schedule Makes Way for Deepika

However, a delay in the project’s timeline gave Vanga a chance to re-approach the actress. “With the revised shooting dates, Deepika has now agreed to join the cast of Spirit,” the source added. Though there’s been no formal announcement yet, industry insiders believe Deepika’s participation is almost confirmed.

Spirit is not just special for Deepika—it also marks the first collaboration between director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Prabhas. Back in September 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were being considered for villainous roles in the film. However, official details about the complete cast, shooting start date, and theatrical release are still under wraps.

With a star-studded ensemble and a blockbuster director at the helm, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. If confirmed, Deepika Padukone’s role and record-breaking salary will add substantial weight to the film’s box office appeal.