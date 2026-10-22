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Home > Entertainment News > Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go

Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go

Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Aura India Tour concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has reportedly been denied security permission. Hindustan Times has exclusively reported that police cited specific threat-related inputs and festive-season security commitments.

Diljit Dosanjh (Image: X)
Diljit Dosanjh (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 14:20 IST

Fans of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is set to perform on October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, might be under doubt regarding the performance. According to an exclusive report in Hindustan Times, the concert of the popular Punjabi singer has been denied security permission by the Delhi Police due to threats. 

This comes just days before the scheduled concert that is part of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour. However, the reported denial of permission doesn’t necessarily mean that the concert is cancelled. The organizers still haven’t clarified their next move till now.

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Why Has Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Been Denied Permission?

According to the letter cited in the Hindustan Times exclusive, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, responded to an application submitted on October 14 by BookMyShow regarding the event.

The letter reportedly states that the request to organise the “Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi” concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30 had been examined by the police office.

It further cites “specific threat-related inputs” alongside multiple security and law-and-order commitments arising from the ongoing festive season and other concerns. The letter concludes that the request “cannot be acceded to”.

The communication, as quoted by Hindustan Times, does not publicly detail the nature of the threat-related inputs. It also does not establish whether the organisers can seek a review or fulfil any additional requirements to secure permission.

What Happens To Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Show?

The reported decision puts the spotlight on the concert scheduled for October 30, with fans awaiting clarity on whether the event will go ahead as planned. BookMyShow is associated with the organization and promotion of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour. Any official update regarding the Delhi show, including a possible change in arrangements or ticket-related instructions, would be important for those who have already booked tickets.

At the time of writing, the information in the Hindustan Times report points to a denial of security permission. A formal cancellation announcement or confirmed alternative arrangement has not been established from the details available here. Ticket holders should therefore rely on official communication from the organiser for updates rather than assume that the show has been cancelled.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour

This performance is part of Dosanjh’s India tour that consists of concerts in various cities. The concert in the capital city had been initially planned on November 1, but has been rescheduled to October 30 in response to an appeal made to take into account the feelings of those who lost loved ones in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

It was believed that the concert in Delhi would have been one of the most important stops on the tour. Now the problem of security clearance creates doubts about the near future of the concert.

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Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go

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Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go

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Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go

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Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go
Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go
Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go
Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go
Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission; Read This Before You Go

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