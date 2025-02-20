Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Eminem has a substantial fan base in India, and the news of his possible concert has triggered a wave of excitement on social media. Fans have been expressing their enthusiasm with posts and tweets, reflecting the rapper's widespread influence and popularity in the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Eminem


According to leaked information on Reddit, American rapper and songwriter Eminem is expected to perform in Mumbai on June 3, 2025, marking his first-ever concert in India. This event is part of his upcoming international tour, and fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India?

Although neither Eminem nor the event organizers have officially confirmed the concert, the leaked details have already sparked excitement among fans across social media platforms. If the rumors are accurate, this would be Eminem’s long-awaited debut performance in India, something fans have anticipated for decades.

Further information about the venue and ticket sales is yet to be disclosed. However, anticipation is high as Indian fans gear up for what could be an unforgettable night with the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker, known for his dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Eminem has a substantial fan base in India, and the news of his possible concert has triggered a wave of excitement on social media. Fans have been expressing their enthusiasm with posts and tweets, reflecting the rapper’s widespread influence and popularity in the country.

Eminem’s Asia Tour Schedule
If the leaked schedule is accurate, Eminem’s Asia tour will begin on May 20, 2025, in Tokyo and conclude on June 3 in Mumbai. The tour also includes a performance in Seoul. In addition to his Asian shows, the rap legend will also perform in major cities worldwide, including Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Sydney, and Melbourne.

What to Expect from Eminem’s 2025 Tour?

According to a report by Gang Flow, Eminem’s 2025 tour will feature a mix of his iconic hits and newer tracks, including songs from his latest album, Relapse Reloaded. Fans can look forward to high-energy performances, cutting-edge visuals, and potential surprise guest appearances.

Born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III, Eminem is celebrated as one of the most influential and best-selling rappers of all time. Renowned for his sharp lyrics, rapid-fire delivery, and emotional storytelling, he has been a dominant force in the hip-hop scene for over two decades.

Eminem first gained prominence with The Slim Shady LP (1999) and achieved international fame with hits like My Name Is, Stan, and Without Me.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

His Oscar-winning track Lose Yourself from the movie 8 Mile remains one of his most iconic songs. Other major hits include Love the Way You Lie featuring Rihanna, Not Afraid, and Rap God, known for its record-breaking speed.

Fans are eagerly waiting for official announcements and ticket details, hoping to witness the legendary rapper live on stage in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock?

Filed under

Eminem eminem india tour hollywood news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congress’ Alka Lamba Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Herself And Rekha Gupta From DUSU Days, Says ‘We Hope Yamuna Will Be Clean’

Congress’ Alka Lamba Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Herself And Rekha Gupta From DUSU Days, Says...

“Your Officers Can Be Under Pressure, Not Judiciary”: Supreme Court To Maharashtra Govt.

“Your Officers Can Be Under Pressure, Not Judiciary”: Supreme Court To Maharashtra Govt.

BLR Doctor Files Complaint After Woman Seeks Drug To ‘Kill Mother-In-Law’

BLR Doctor Files Complaint After Woman Seeks Drug To ‘Kill Mother-In-Law’

Germany Elections: Key Candidates, Parties, Voting Process, Results Date And More

Germany Elections: Key Candidates, Parties, Voting Process, Results Date And More

PM Modi Chairs NDA CMs’ Meeting In Delhi; Allies Hail Narendra Modi

PM Modi Chairs NDA CMs’ Meeting In Delhi; Allies Hail Narendra Modi

Entertainment

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox