Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Is 'Empuraan 3' Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Discussing the state of the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj acknowledged that the box office has seen a lukewarm response this year.

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran


Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has confirmed that work on the highly anticipated third installment of the ‘Empuraan’ franchise has officially begun. Speaking at a film event in Chennai, the filmmaker revealed that the story for ‘Empuraan 3’ is currently being developed and will serve as the concluding chapter of the trilogy.

‘Empuraan 3’ in the Works

Prithviraj, who is gearing up for the release of ‘L2: Empuraan’ this weekend, shared exciting updates regarding the franchise. He stated that ‘Lucifer’, the first film in the series, was originally envisioned as a trilogy, including ‘Empuraan’ and ‘Empuraan 3’. With ‘L2: Empuraan’ set to hit the big screens on March 27, fans are already eager for the third part.

“When I made the first film, I ensured it had a self-contained story with a proper conclusion. However, with ‘Empuraan’, I have taken a different approach as a filmmaker. This movie will require a third installment for complete closure. Right now, the story for ‘Empuraan 3’ is in its early stages,” Prithviraj said during the press conference.

Hopes for a Box Office Revival

Discussing the state of the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj acknowledged that the box office has seen a lukewarm response this year. Aside from ‘Officer on Duty’ and ‘Rekhachithram’, no major releases have managed to impress audiences. He is hopeful that ‘L2: Empuraan’ will bring a much-needed boost to the industry.

The film has already garnered significant attention, having grossed over Rs 60 crore in pre-sales. “I just got off a call with the producer, and he informed me that ‘L2: Empuraan’ has already collected Rs 60 crore worldwide. We were always confident about the film’s reception, but this response has exceeded our expectations. We are humbled and hope to meet the audience’s high expectations,” he said.

About ‘L2: Empuraan’

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘L2: Empuraan’ will delve deeper into the story of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal. The movie also features an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jerome Flynn.

As the film gears up for its grand theatrical release, excitement is at an all-time high. With work already in progress for ‘Empuraan 3’, fans can look forward to an epic conclusion to this blockbuster trilogy.

