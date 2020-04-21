Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Since the time, Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi has begun, this will not be wrong to say that Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have become the most popular duo’s of the Tele world. Further, the show is also leaving no chance of hitting the TRP charts. Not just the couple, even Hina Khan in the role of Komolika was also loved by the audience and even when Aamna Sharif carried Komilika’s character forward, she left no stone unturned to meet the expectations of the people. Ekta Kapoor then added more spice with the entry of Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Rishabh Bajaj.

Talking about Anurag, Prerna also called as AnuPre by their fans is best known for living the character. Whether it is their revenge mode or romantic, both of them know how to make the audience glued up to the screens. Not just this, there are also rumours that Erica and Parth are dating each other in real life. Opening about the reports, recently while interacting with a media portal, Erica Fernandes revealed about dating rumours and said that when such reports come, this affects their personal life.

She added that Parth has a different life and these rumours affect their bonds as well. Earlier to this, even Parth rubbished rumours of dating Erica and said that they are just good friends who make work easy by enjoying every second on the sets. He added that both of them have a lot of fun as they party together and chill together.

Apart from the lead stars, the show also features Shubhaavi Choksey, Uday Tikekar, Kali Prasad, Parull Chaudhary, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand in leads. Further, as per reports, the next twist added in the storyline will be the entry of Mr. Bajaj’s son. The auditions for the role started a long time back but due to lockdown everything is under pause button.

