Is Gullu Evicted From Bigg Boss 20? Here’s What We Know After His Fight With Yung DSA

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, has landed in the middle of a fresh controversy after a promo showed him getting into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Yung DSA during a captaincy task. The incident has sparked questions about whether Gullu could be evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Several viewers have demanded action against Gullu, with many comparing the latest confrontation to his earlier clash with wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull. However, Gullu’s eviction has not been officially confirmed by the show’s makers as of October 29. The promo has fuelled speculation about the consequences of the altercation, but it does not establish that Gullu has been removed from the Bigg Boss house.

What Happened Between Gullu And Yung DSA On Bigg Boss 20?

TOMORROW’S PROMO: BIG PHYSICAL FIGHT! 🔥 Yung DSA vs Gullu — Captaincy Task turns ugly! https://t.co/TYpZlajwoI — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 28, 2026







The confrontation reportedly took place during a captaincy task in which contestants had to position themselves within designated shapes on a board. Housemates who could not secure a spot faced elimination from that round of the task. During the activity, Scout pulled Gullu out of the board. Yung DSA then made a remark about the incident, triggering an argument between the two contestants. The promo shows the confrontation escalating, with Gullu and Yung seen pushing each other.

The clip has prompted questions about whether Bigg Boss will take disciplinary action. However, a promo alone does not reveal the complete context of the incident or establish what decision the makers may take. The dispute has also drawn attention because physical confrontations have previously affected contestants’ journeys on the show.

Why Are Viewers Comparing Gullu’s Fight With Yung DSA To Nakul Dhull’s Exit?

Gullu’s latest confrontation has brought his earlier altercation with Nakul Dhull back into the discussion. Nakul was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 following a physical confrontation involving Gullu. The earlier incident has become a point of comparison, with viewers questioning whether the show will apply the same rules to the latest clash.

Some viewers have called for Gullu’s immediate eviction, arguing that physical aggression should have consequences regardless of which contestant is involved. Others are waiting for the episode to establish what happened before drawing conclusions about the incident. The comparison has added another layer to the controversy, with the discussion extending beyond the fight itself to how the show handles physical altercations between contestants.

However, the circumstances surrounding the two incidents may differ. The final decision, if any, rests with the show’s makers, and viewers’ demands do not establish that an eviction has taken place.

Has Bigg Boss 20 Confirmed Gullu’s Eviction?

No official confirmation of Gullu’s eviction following the fight with Yung DSA was available in the reports reviewed on October 29. While some online claims have fuelled speculation that Gullu could be removed from the show, the available promo does not confirm his exit. It also remains unclear whether the makers will impose another disciplinary measure or address the incident during an upcoming episode.

For now, the distinction between speculation and confirmation is important. Calls for eviction on social media reflect viewers’ reactions, not an official decision by Bigg Boss. The upcoming episode may provide more clarity about the confrontation and whether the makers intend to take action.

Until an official announcement or episode confirms the outcome, Gullu’s eviction remains unconfirmed. His clash with Yung DSA has nevertheless become a major talking point, particularly because of the questions it has raised about how Bigg Boss 20 responds to physical confrontations inside the house.

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