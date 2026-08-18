Is Gulzar Hindu, Muslim Or Sikh? Legendary Poet’s Real Name, Religious Background And Pakistan Connection Explained

Is Gulzar Muslim? To film buffs and readers, Gulzar has always been a household name when it comes to poetry, Urdu literature, and unforgettable lyrics in Hindi films. On the other hand, the renowned poet’s surname and his close affinity with Urdu language have made people curious about his religion, as once confessed by Gulzar himself, people think that he is a Muslim. But is he?

What Is Gulzar’s Real Name?

Sampooran Singh Kalra is the actual name of Gulzar. He was born on August 18, 1934, in Dina, Jhelum District, Punjab. Gulzar is the pen name that he chose for himself when entering the field of literature.

Actually, it is worth mentioning that Gulzar sees his adopted name not just as a pseudonym anymore. In an interview with The Indian Express, he stated that he wanted his name not to be connected to any religion or caste.

Is Gulzar Hindu, Muslim Or Sikh?

Gulzar belonged to a Sikh family. Nevertheless, describing his current identity by using a mere religious tag would amount to ignoring the poet’s own account of his religious background. In an earlier interview when asked about it, he explained that he had stopped wearing his religious symbols such as his turban and beard in order to get rid of his communal associations.

His attitude towards religion continued to remain a deeply personal affair. In another interview, he said that religion was the private belief of any individual rather than an instrument to fight others with it. Thus, a more accurate description of the religious affiliation of Gulzar could be stated as follows – Gulzar was born in a Sikh family but has consciously decided to not identify with religion or caste.

Why Do Some People Think Gulzar Is Muslim?

Interestingly enough, Gulzar has tried to resolve the issue himself. In an interview for Dawn 2018, he was questioned about the misconception that he is a Muslim. According to Gulzar, there might be such a misconception due to his pseudonym.

It is possible that his long-term connection with the Urdu language and literature may also contribute to the same misconception. As Gulzar said, although Punjabi was his native language, Urdu was the first language he mastered when he lived in undivided Punjab. He remembered how he used to write Urdu on takhti as a child.

Was Gulzar Born In Pakistan?

There is, however, a minor but critical difference in history here. Gulzar was not actually born in Pakistan since there was no Pakistan at the time of his birth in 1934.

Gulzar was born in the Indian town of Dina, which belongs to the district of Jhelum in British India. After India was partitioned in 1947, Dina fell within the territory of Punjab, Pakistan. The life of Gulzar’s family changed along with many others due to the partition of India.

What Is Gulzar’s Pakistan Connection?

Even after spending almost all of his life in India, Gulzar maintains a very strong connection with his birthplace. In the interview with Dawn, the relation that the poet had with these two nations was described with two words; ‘Pakistan is his vatan, India is his des’.

Gulzar has also come back to Dina and reminisced about the streets and locations of his childhood. After many decades, still his birthplace and Punjab prior to Partition keep coming to mind.

Perhaps that is why, Gulzar’s identity is not easy to put in one simple category. Gulzar, born Sampooran Singh Kalra in a Sikh family in Punjab before partition, has spent decades being defined by words, not his religion, instead of Gulzar.

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