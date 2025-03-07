Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  Is Honey Singh In Legal Trouble For His Song Maniac? This Actress Has Filed A PIL Against Rapper For Promoting Vulgarity, Sexualising women

Is Honey Singh In Legal Trouble For His Song Maniac? This Actress Has Filed A PIL Against Rapper For Promoting Vulgarity, Sexualising women

Nitu Chandra has demanded modifications to the lyrics of Maniac, criticizing the song for its "overt sexualization" and portrayal of women as mere "sex objects."

Is Honey Singh In Legal Trouble For His Song Maniac? This Actress Has Filed A PIL Against Rapper For Promoting Vulgarity, Sexualising women

Honey Singh


Bollywood actress Nitu Chandra has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court against rapper and singer Honey Singh, alleging that his latest song Maniac promotes vulgarity and objectifies women.

According to a report by a leading newswire, the PIL also names lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi, who collaborated on the track. The case is expected to be heard later this month.

Call for Lyric Changes Due to Sexualization of Women

Nitu Chandra has demanded modifications to the lyrics of Maniac, criticizing the song for its “overt sexualization” and portrayal of women as mere “sex objects.” She emphasized that such content undermines women’s empowerment and negatively impacts societal values.

One of Chandra’s major concerns is the use of the Bhojpuri language in the song. She believes that incorporating Bhojpuri for such lyrics reinforces stereotypes and disrespects the language and its cultural heritage.

“Why were those lines in Bhojpuri instead of Honey Singh’s native Punjabi? It’s because we Biharis don’t protest, so they misuse our language without any regard,” Chandra stated in an interview with Bihar Tak.

Song’s Impact on Women and Society

During the interview, Chandra highlighted how songs like Maniac create a harmful environment for women, making them feel uncomfortable and lowering their self-confidence. She claimed that such lyrics contribute to a culture where women and young girls feel ashamed while walking in public.

“The song is encouraging people with a negative mindset towards women,” she asserted.

When asked whether vulgar Bhojpuri songs by other artists also contribute to women’s safety issues, Chandra responded that she was unaware of specific tracks but stressed that the overall culture surrounding such lyrics poses a serious threat to women.

