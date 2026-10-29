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Home > Entertainment News > Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline

Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline

Janhvi Kapoor has revealed on Koffee With Karan 9 that she does not plan to marry boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya for another two to three years. She also spoke about his support after Sridevi’s death.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya (Image: X)
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 16:33 IST

Janhvi Kapoor has talked about the rumors surrounding her wedding plans with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya by clarifying that marriage does not feature in the cards anytime soon. Janhvi mentioned this detail in one of her appearances on Koffee With Karan 9 where she talked about their romance and support they have given each other over the years.

When Karan Johar questioned Janhvi about her marriage plans, Janhvi clarified, “Not for another 2-3 years for sure.” This statement from Janhvi gives an insight into what she thinks of the future of her relationship with Shikhar at the moment, even though they haven’t even engaged yet nor set a date for the ceremony. The statement has become an interesting point to ponder over considering how often their relationship has been discussed in the media and how Janhvi has openly talked about it.

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What Did Janhvi Kapoor Say About Marrying Shikhar Pahariya?

On the discussion on Koffee With Karan 9, Janhvi revealed that she is officially dating Shikhar. When questioned by Karan about the status of their relationship, Janhvi gave an affirmative response. Furthermore, the actress mentioned that she does not plan to get married for the next two or three years. This revelation on the part of the actress may just reflect the plans she currently has in mind and not an official announcement regarding the wedding.

The statements made by Janhvi come at a time when the public has become keen on learning about their relationship and whether they plan to get married in the near future. At present, the couple has not announced any marriage plans.

How Did Shikhar Pahariya Support Janhvi Kapoor After Sridevi’s Death?

One of the most personal incidents shared by Janhvi regarding Shikhar involved his support when she lost her mother, the actor Sridevi, in February 2018. Janhvi shared how she got to know that Shikhar had taken time off from his academic studies at London and had stayed back in Mumbai after the demise of her mother. As per the actress, Shikhar wanted to stay near her in case she needed him.

Janhvi further mentioned that she came to know about the incident later as Shikhar had done something to help her without publicizing it. This shared a little bit of their past and their personal experience which had made them who they were as a couple. Although Janhvi is a person who usually keeps her private matters out of media reach, but the show gave her an opportunity to share something about her relationship with Shikhar.

What Has Janhvi Kapoor Said About Her Relationship With Shikhar?

There have been many instances where Janhvi has talked about Shikhar in interviews as well as various other platforms, but she hasn’t opened up completely regarding their relationship. In an interview conducted in Koffee With Karan 9, she called him a constant presence in her life and elaborated on the ways they managed to keep their relationship going despite the ups and downs that it has seen.

She gave many details regarding her relationship with him in her recent statements, yet there is nothing that proves the beginning of wedding preparations by the couple. Janhvi’s statement gives us the only accurate details available regarding her wedding plans.

Are Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya Getting Married Soon?

No, at least not in the near future, if we are to go by Janhvi’s recent remarks. She told on Koffee With Karan 9 that she does not anticipate getting married for another two to three years. This does not necessarily imply that she will not make some changes in her plans in the future, but for now there is no news of an upcoming wedding or engagement.

Janhvi and Shikhar seem to be happy together without having any marriage in the cards.

ALSO READ: Is Gullu Evicted From Bigg Boss 20? Here’s What We Know After His Fight With Yung DSA

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Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline
Tags: Bollywood newscelebrity relationshipsjanhvi kapoorKoffee With Karan 9Shikhar Pahariyasridevi

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Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline
Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline
Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline
Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline
Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline

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