Is Johnny Depp Finally Returning For New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie? Captain Barbossa Has A New Update

Rush revealed that he has already spoken with the movie's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, about ways to bring both Barbossa and Captain Jack back to the screen.

It’s been eight years since Johnny Depp last portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Since then, the actor has navigated personal controversies and emerged victorious in a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Now, at 61, Depp is steadily making his comeback to major films.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, and according to Geoffrey Rush, who played Captain Barbossa, discussions have already taken place.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Geoffrey Rush in Talks About Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Australian actor Geoffrey Rush, known for his role as Captain Barbossa in all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies, has hinted at his potential return. Despite Barbossa’s sacrificial death in the last installment, Rush is open to reprising the character if Depp returns as Jack Sparrow.

Speaking with Movie Web, Rush reflected on his time in the franchise, which spanned over a decade. He admitted that after Barbossa’s heroic sacrifice for his child, he initially felt that bringing the character back would undermine the emotional impact. However, he reconsidered when the possibility of Depp’s return emerged.

How Captain Barbossa Could Make a Comeback?

Rush revealed that he has already spoken with the movie’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, about ways to bring both Barbossa and Captain Jack back to the screen.

He suggested that Barbossa could return as a ghost, similar to the ghostly appearance of Hamlet’s father. This concept would not only offer dramatic elements but also allow for comedic moments, as Barbossa could humorously haunt and annoy Jack Sparrow.

Rush explained that this narrative twist would add an entertaining layer to the story, considering Barbossa’s wealth and power after breaking the curse and acquiring Aztec gold.

According to Rush, this ghostly comeback would serve as a fitting conclusion to Barbossa’s journey, allowing him to once again challenge Jack Sparrow with his charismatic arrogance.

Fans Eagerly Anticipate Pirates of the Caribbean 6

With the possibility of Johnny Depp’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow and Geoffrey Rush considering a comeback as Captain Barbossa, anticipation for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 continues to build.

Fans are excited about the potential reunion of these iconic characters, which could bring new adventures and humor to the beloved franchise.