After Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha separation news, there are speculations that Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon or Kaafir actor Mohit Raina could be the reason behind the separation. Dia and Sahil were together from past 11 years.

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza recently announced her separation with husband Sahil Sangha. The couple dated for six years and got married in 2014. Yesterday, Dia took to Twitter and made an official announcement revealing about their separation. In her Tweet, she said the decision to be apart is mutual and they will remain friends. She also thanked her friends and family for all the love and support. Dia’s family and friends were surprised after she shared the information.

After Dia and Sahil made the statement, Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon also revealed her separation from husband Prakash Kovelamudi. There could be a possibility that these two divorces are linked to each other.

The news of Dia and Sahil is surprising because their decision was very instant as in January this year the couple was seen holidaying in Japan.

According to reports, Dia Mirza was last seen in Kaafir alongside Mohit Raina. The actor came really close to each other and this might be the reason for their separation. On the other hand, Sahil got closer to Kanika Dhillon and that is why Dia and Sahil mutually decided to part ways. Kanika and director Prakash told in an interview that they have not been together for two years and during Judgementall Hai Kya.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was seen in many films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Honeymoon Travels, Krazzy 4, Tumsa Nahin Dekha and others. She was last seen in Sanju opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App