Thursday, April 17, 2025
Is Justin Bieber Broke? Singer Claps Back At Clickbait Rumours Of Him Owing $20 Million To A Company

The report also alleged that Justin owed around $20 million to AEG, the company that supported the Justice tour, and that he had only returned a portion of the $40 million advance he received.

Is Justin Bieber Broke? Singer Claps Back At Clickbait Rumours Of Him Owing $20 Million To A Company

Justin Bieber


Justin Bieber’s representatives have firmly denied recent claims suggesting the singer is in financial trouble following the cancellation of his Justice World Tour in 2023.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter titled “Justin Bieber’s Crisis of Faith?” alleged that the pop star is in debt and struggling mentally. The article included comments from former associates and hinted at issues related to drug use.

In response, Bieber’s team labeled the report as “absolute stupidity” and “clickbait,” dismissing the claims as baseless and sourced from unreliable individuals.

Former Collaborators Weigh in on Justin’s Well-being

A former team member, speaking anonymously to THR, described Bieber as someone “not living their purpose,” and claimed that disagreeing with him could result in being cut off.

The source suggested that there’s no one in his circle who challenges him or looks out for his best interests. Songwriter Poo Bear, known for working with Bieber on tracks like Despacito and Where Are Ü Now, said, “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”

The report also alleged that Justin owed around $20 million to AEG, the company that supported the Justice tour, and that he had only returned a portion of the $40 million advance he received.

Official Statement from Bieber’s Representatives

On April 16, 2025, Bieber’s team issued a statement to US Weekly, rejecting all claims made in the article. “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin,” the statement read. They emphasized that such rumors reflect a poor understanding of how the entertainment business works and insisted that Justin remains focused on moving forward positively. “These unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path,” they added.

Social Media Behavior and Personal Reflections

In recent months, Bieber has maintained a strong presence on Instagram, frequently sharing personal reflections and emotional moments. From expressing feelings of being a “fraud” to posting tearful messages and acknowledging his past missteps, the singer has been candid about his mental health journey. In a March 2023 post, he admitted, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.”

Speculations about his relationship with Hailey Bieber intensified after he reportedly unfollowed her on Instagram in January 2023.

Additional rumors suggested that Hailey had confided in friends, asking them to pray for Justin due to concerns about his well-being. In response to whispers about drug use and emotional instability, Bieber called such narratives “exhausting and pitiful.”

Justin Bieber’s Career Moves in 2025

Despite ongoing public scrutiny, Bieber has stayed focused on new ventures. In April 2025, he introduced his fashion brand, Skylrk, marking a fresh chapter in his professional journey.

He also parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun, opting to take control of his career independently—a move reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s decision to manage her career on her own terms.

