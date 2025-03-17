Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Justin Bieber’s recent Instagram posts highlight his journey of self-reflection, emotional healing, and overcoming past struggles. Bieber believes that in order to move forward, people must first recognize their negative emotions rather than hide them.

Justin Bieber has shared a deeply personal message about his emotions, revealing feelings of self-doubt and the need to let go of negativity.

The global pop star took to his Instagram on March 16 to express his thoughts in an all-caps post, where he admitted to feeling like he was “drowning” while learning to navigate his emotions.

Bieber Reflects on Suppressed Emotions

The 31-year-old singer revealed that from a young age, he was taught not to hold onto hate. However, this belief led him to suppress his emotions instead of expressing them.

“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” Bieber shared. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it, and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.”

He further explained that ignoring these emotions made him feel as though he was “drowning,” as he felt unsafe acknowledging them.

Acknowledging Hate to Let It Go

Bieber believes that in order to move forward, people must first recognize their negative emotions rather than hide them.

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there,” he wrote. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

His cryptic message resonated with fans, sparking discussions about mental health and emotional well-being.

Bieber’s Past Struggles with Self-Doubt

This wasn’t the first time Bieber has opened up about his struggles. On March 13, he used his Instagram Stories to share moments of self-doubt and unworthiness.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin, you deserve that,’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he confessed. The singer admitted that he often felt like a fraud and questioned whether he truly deserved success.

“Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserved something, it made me feel sneaky like, ‘Damn, if only they knew my thoughts.'”

He also admitted to feeling unequipped and unqualified for many aspects of life.

Vague Messages Raise Concerns About Bieber’s Health

On March 8, Bieber posted another mysterious message, telling fans that he had “nothing to prove” and encouraging them to appreciate life without expectations.

“We have nothing to prove today, just the gift of life today to accept and receive. Nothing is owed to us, and we don’t owe anyone anything,” he shared, accompanied by Stevie Wonder’s song “Sir Duke.”

Many fans speculated that his messages were a response to ongoing concerns about his health, which surfaced in February 2024.

Rumors About Justin Bieber’s Health Addressed

Speculations about Bieber’s physical appearance and behavior led to rumors about his health and possible drug use. However, his team firmly denied these claims in a statement released on February 23 via TMZ.

A spokesperson for Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber called the rumors “exhausting and pitiful”, dismissing any claims of substance abuse.

“Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, and harmful narratives alive,” they said.

Justin Bieber’s Current Life and Family

Bieber, who has been married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber since 2018, recently welcomed his son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2023. Despite the rumors and personal struggles, Bieber continues to focus on his family, music, and mental well-being.

Justin Bieber’s recent Instagram posts highlight his journey of self-reflection, emotional healing, and overcoming past struggles.

While rumors about his health persist, his team has strongly denied any issues, emphasizing that the singer is focusing on his personal growth and family life.

