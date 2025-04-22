Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Good, co-founder and creative director of Bieber’s fashion brand Drew House, was also formerly the singer's road manager. Insiders claim the rift began when Good exited the Churchome congregation.

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Justin Bieber


One of Justin Bieber’s closest longtime friends, Ryan Good, reportedly believes the singer is involved in a cult.

According to a new report by TMZ, the two have not communicated in over a year due to Good’s unease with Bieber’s pastor, Judah Smith, who is part of the Churchome leadership in Beverly Hills, California.

Drew House Tensions: Pastor Appointed Despite Internal Strains

Good, co-founder and creative director of Bieber’s fashion brand Drew House, was also formerly the singer’s road manager. Insiders claim the rift began when Good exited the Churchome congregation.

A major point of concern was Bieber’s decision to appoint Pastor Smith to Drew House’s board, a move that baffled sources since Smith reportedly lacks business credentials. This appointment was said to be a major contributor to the breakdown in their friendship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sources close to the situation say Good is worried about Bieber’s mental state, especially after witnessing unusual behavior in public.

From erratic movements at his wife Hailey Bieber’s skincare event to a bizarre Instagram Live session where he rapped with drooping eyelids, the pop star’s actions have triggered concern among fans and former team members alike.

Justin Bieber Publicly Quits Drew House

Adding fuel to the speculation, Bieber recently announced on Instagram that he is no longer affiliated with Drew House. In a pointed message, he urged fans not to support the brand, stating, “Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life.”

Following the skincare event incident, speculation arose that Bieber may have been under the influence. However, his representative firmly denied these rumors, calling them “exhausting and pitiful,” and insisting that such narratives are harmful and baseless.

Former Collaborators Voice Worry

Recent statements from former close associates reveal further concern. A one-time team member described witnessing Bieber’s “disintegration” and claimed the singer lacks a support system willing to challenge him. Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, who has co-written some of Bieber’s top hits, publicly expressed hope that the star is doing well.

Responding to the growing speculation, Bieber’s team labeled the media coverage as “clickbait stupidity,” criticizing the use of unnamed sources who no longer work with the artist. The statement emphasized that Bieber remains focused on personal growth and following his chosen path, despite the noise.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Filed under

Justin Bieber news latest hollywood news

Amarnath Yatra

Will Amarnath Yatra Be Cancelled After The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?
Justin Bieber

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking...
60 minutes chief Bill Owe

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him...
Anthony Edwards

My D**k’s Bigger Than Yours: Anthony Edwards Yells At A Fan While Grabbing His Crotch,...
Pahalgam Tourists

‘Asked To Recite Islamic Verse, Terrorists Wore Uniforms To Confuse’, Recalls Eyewitnesses Revealing How Hindus...
Trump and PM Modi

Donald Trump Dials PM Modi To Extend His Full Support To India After The Deadly...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Will Amarnath Yatra Be Cancelled After The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Will Amarnath Yatra Be Cancelled After The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him...

My D**k’s Bigger Than Yours: Anthony Edwards Yells At A Fan While Grabbing His Crotch, Gets Fined For $50,000- Watch!

My D**k’s Bigger Than Yours: Anthony Edwards Yells At A Fan While Grabbing His Crotch,...

‘Asked To Recite Islamic Verse, Terrorists Wore Uniforms To Confuse’, Recalls Eyewitnesses Revealing How Hindus Were Singled Out

‘Asked To Recite Islamic Verse, Terrorists Wore Uniforms To Confuse’, Recalls Eyewitnesses Revealing How Hindus...

Donald Trump Dials PM Modi To Extend His Full Support To India After The Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Donald Trump Dials PM Modi To Extend His Full Support To India After The Deadly...

Entertainment

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After