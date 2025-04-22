Good, co-founder and creative director of Bieber’s fashion brand Drew House, was also formerly the singer's road manager. Insiders claim the rift began when Good exited the Churchome congregation.

One of Justin Bieber’s closest longtime friends, Ryan Good, reportedly believes the singer is involved in a cult.

According to a new report by TMZ, the two have not communicated in over a year due to Good’s unease with Bieber’s pastor, Judah Smith, who is part of the Churchome leadership in Beverly Hills, California.

Drew House Tensions: Pastor Appointed Despite Internal Strains

Good, co-founder and creative director of Bieber’s fashion brand Drew House, was also formerly the singer’s road manager. Insiders claim the rift began when Good exited the Churchome congregation.

A major point of concern was Bieber’s decision to appoint Pastor Smith to Drew House’s board, a move that baffled sources since Smith reportedly lacks business credentials. This appointment was said to be a major contributor to the breakdown in their friendship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sources close to the situation say Good is worried about Bieber’s mental state, especially after witnessing unusual behavior in public.

From erratic movements at his wife Hailey Bieber’s skincare event to a bizarre Instagram Live session where he rapped with drooping eyelids, the pop star’s actions have triggered concern among fans and former team members alike.

Justin Bieber Publicly Quits Drew House

Adding fuel to the speculation, Bieber recently announced on Instagram that he is no longer affiliated with Drew House. In a pointed message, he urged fans not to support the brand, stating, “Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life.”

Following the skincare event incident, speculation arose that Bieber may have been under the influence. However, his representative firmly denied these rumors, calling them “exhausting and pitiful,” and insisting that such narratives are harmful and baseless.

Former Collaborators Voice Worry

Recent statements from former close associates reveal further concern. A one-time team member described witnessing Bieber’s “disintegration” and claimed the singer lacks a support system willing to challenge him. Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, who has co-written some of Bieber’s top hits, publicly expressed hope that the star is doing well.

Responding to the growing speculation, Bieber’s team labeled the media coverage as “clickbait stupidity,” criticizing the use of unnamed sources who no longer work with the artist. The statement emphasized that Bieber remains focused on personal growth and following his chosen path, despite the noise.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?