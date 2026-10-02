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Home > Entertainment News > Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai

Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan has expressed interest in a Kajra Re 2.0, but says Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would first need to be convinced.

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Image: X)
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 14:58 IST

More than two decades since “Kajra Re” turned out to be one of the most popular songs ever in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan has expressed willingness to revive the track.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, when the actor was asked about a possible sequel to the number “Kajra Re,” he did not hesitate to express his willingness to revive the old magic. The only problem with doing that is that he needs to convince his father and wife.

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Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening?

For the time being, there have been no announcements regarding the remake of Kajra Re 2.0. When asked if he would like to work on a remake of his song, Abhishek excitedly declared that he would love to take on the project. However, he joked about how the true challenge will be in persuading Amitabh and Aishwarya.

“I’d love it. I’m down for that. I’d love it. You’ve got to convince Aishwarya and my dad, though,” Abhishek said. The statement, needless to say, evoked nostalgic thoughts of the original “Kajra Re”, wherein Abhishek, Amitabh and Aishwarya had come together in the movie Bunty Aur Babli.

Why Abhishek Still Remembers Kajra Re So Fondly

Interestingly, Abhishek’s comments were not only about a possible sequel. He also recalled just how much fun he had while filming the original song. According to the actor, the shoot did not feel like a tightly controlled dance sequence for much of the time. Instead, director Shaad Ali turned the set into what Abhishek remembered as a four-hour dance party.

Abhishek recalled that it was his birthday during the shoot and that the cast and crew celebrated with him. Shaad then played the song and let the actors simply dance and enjoy themselves, capturing much of that spontaneous footage on camera. Some of those candid moments were eventually incorporated into the finished song.

‘Kajra Re’ Became A Cult Favourite

Released in 2005 as part of Bunty Aur Babli, “Kajra Re” featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in a memorable dance sequence. The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Gulzar and vocals by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. Its combination of the Bachchan father-son duo and Aishwarya helped turn it into one of the most recognisable songs associated with the film.

More than 20 years later, the track continues to feature in Bollywood throwbacks and dance-floor playlists. BBC Asian Network’s current programming also continues to include “Kajra Re” among its Bollywood classics.

Abhishek Says The Original Shoot Was Pure Fun

Abhishek’s recollection also explains why the song was so lively and spontaneous. Instead of just dancing according to a rehearsed routine, the actors spent hours dancing to the song while Shaad Ali filmed their merrymaking. This way, the director could make use of those scenes when editing the final scene.

That is one of the main reasons why the song has always been special for Abhishek. Now, many years later, it looks like he is willing to give it a try once again. However, the question is if Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are ready to participate in the recreation of the scene.

Kajra Re 2.0 is still just an interesting idea that Abhishek Bachchan wants to develop.

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Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai
Tags: abhishek bachchanAishwarya raiamitabh bachchan

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Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai

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Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai
Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai
Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai
Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai
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