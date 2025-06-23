Is Kamal Haasan Taking A Long Break From Acting After Thug Life’s Poor Performance At Box-Office? Here’s The Truth

The much-anticipated pan-India film Thug Life, which marked the reunion of cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after over three decades, has unfortunately fallen short at the box office.

Despite massive hype and nostalgic expectations from fans who cherished their iconic collaboration in Nayakan, the film failed to connect with audiences.

Mani Ratnam Responds to Criticism With a Heartfelt Apology

Director Mani Ratnam has now broken his silence on the film’s lukewarm reception. In a candid statement quoted by Telugu 360, Ratnam expressed regret for disappointing fans. “I apologize to those who hoped for another Nayakan from us. Our intention was never to revisit the past,” he shared.

Further elaborating on the film’s creative direction, Ratnam said, “We aimed to explore something entirely new. I believe the issue was not just heightened expectations; it was a misconception about what we would deliver. The audience anticipated a product vastly different from what we offered.”

The filmmaker acknowledged the weight of reuniting with Haasan but emphasized their desire to break new ground instead of repeating past formulas.

Kamal Haasan Likely to Take a Break After Thug Life’s Setback

Meanwhile, sources close to Kamal Haasan revealed that the film’s failure deeply affected the veteran actor. While he hasn’t officially announced a break, insiders suggest that Haasan is not actively seeking new projects at the moment.

“The immediate backlash upon its release took both of them by surprise. Kamal is looking to step back temporarily,” said a source.

Despite this pause, there’s strong buzz in the Tamil film industry that Haasan may team up with director Arun Kumar for a new project. Arun Kumar, known for films like Sethupathi, Sindhubaadh, and the critically acclaimed Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, is reportedly in advanced talks with Haasan.

His current film, Veeratheera Sooran starring Vikram, is still in production. Once completed, Arun is expected to begin work on the Kamal Haasan project.

According to reports, Kamal Haasan was impressed with Arun Kumar’s story and has agreed to act in and produce the film under his banner, Rajkamal Films International. The screenplay is currently being refined, and an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

What’s Next for Kamal Haasan?

Apart from this potential project, Kamal Haasan remains busy with a few confirmed ventures. He is currently working on a film directed by stunt choreographer duo Anbariv. He will also reprise his role in Indian 3 and appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, keeping his lineup strong despite Thug Life’s underperformance.

