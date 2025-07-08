LIVE TV
Is Kangana Ranaut Done With Politics? BJP MP Says It Isn't Glamorous As People Come To Her With Broken Naali Issues: Never Thought Of Serving People

Is Kangana Ranaut Done With Politics? BJP MP Says It Isn’t Glamorous As People Come To Her With Broken Naali Issues: Never Thought Of Serving People

Kangana Ranaut says politics is tougher than films. As an MP, she didn’t expect people to come with drainage or electricity issues. She admits it feels overwhelming and unlike anything she imagined. Despite her doubts, she’s trying to adapt, one small problem at a time.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 21:03:44 IST

Kangana Ranaut Bollywood’s outspoken star and now a first-time Member of Parliament from Mandi, recently shared an honest confession: she’s not exactly enjoying her political role. In a candid conversation on a podcast, Kangana revealed that politics is nothing like what she imagined, describing it as “more like social service” and admitting she’s still trying to get a hang of it.

Kangana’s Tryst With Politics Isn’t What She Expected

Her transition from red carpets to rural concerns have been jarring. “I’ve lived a very selfish life,” she admitted, reflecting on her years in cinema. “I wanted a big house, a big car, diamonds. I wanted to look good.” But today, instead of scripts and spotlights, her daily life is filled with complaints about broken drains, poor roads, and electricity issues.

“They bring panchayat level problems to me. I am an MP,” she said, visibly agitated. “They come to me to fix a broken naali. And I think, is this even my job?” Her voice was not dismissive, but more bewildered, like someone who’s walked into a room expecting one thing and found something entirely different.

Politics Isn’t Glamorous—And Kangana Makes No Secret of It

Kangana also clarified she has no aspirations to become Prime Minister or climb higher in politics. “I don’t think I’m competent for that, nor do I have the passion,” she said. What she’s realising is that being an elected representative is not about power or popularity it’s about listening, showing up, and often handling the unglamorous  work of public service.

Politics, she admitted, is far more “harsh” than acting. There are no retakes, no applause, and certainly no breaks. It’s a full-time commitment, and one that demands more patience than performance.

Still, behind her frustration is a quiet honesty. She’s not pretending to love it. But she’s learning. And in that raw, unfiltered admission, Kangana may be doing what few in politics do telling the truth. She’s not there for the spotlight anymore. She’s there to figure it out, one naali at a time.

