Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting and directing the remaining schedule of her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The reports surfaced following a photo of a clapperboard that raised the suspicion that Kangana has replaced director Krish Jagarlamudi. However, it was later clarified that she is just shooting the patchwork.

Kangana Ranaut is busy wrapping up for her forthcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Till now, there have been a lot of discussions regarding the film as it is one of the much-awaited films featuring Kangana Ranaut in an iconic role. Earlier, there were several photos from the sets of the film that were doing the rounds on different social media platforms, but there is this new photo and is totally breaking the internet ever since it has surfaced.

The photo doesn’t feature Kangana or any star cast but it features film’s clapperboard. So, now if you are imagining that what’s with the clapperboard then you need to take a look at this:

Can you spot out the thing that we were talking about? If you answer is no then don’t worry, it is the name of Kangana Ranaut written under the director’s name which has become a mystery for all the fans out there. Both be it the B-town or its fans, everybody is busy contemplating if the actor has taken over the director’s seat for the movie. Surprisingly, you can’t stop the fans wondering the fact as earlier there were reports that Kangana and director of the movie Krish Jagarlamudi are going through a cold war.

Meanwhile, the actor’s team has posted a clarification on the matter via their Instagram handle. In the statement, it is clearly written Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of the movie and will remain so. However, following his other commitments that needed to be fulfilled, Kangana has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork of the movie. The statement further read that Kangana has taken the step to make sure that Manikarnika releases on January 25, 2019, while the clapboard was made just to avoid any confusions.

Besides, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is also working with Prakash Kovelamudi for his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. In the film, she will be seen in the lead role opposite of Rajkummar Rao.

