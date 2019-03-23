Kangana Ranaut has a special gift for her fans on her birthday. The actor is all set to play the role of late Tamilnadu Chief Minister’s Jayalalithaa in her biopic. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the talented actors of the industry but it is said that Vidya Balan would have played the role in a much better way as per some people on Twitter. Have a look at the tweets:

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actors of the industry and on the lovely lady’s birthday, she has a special gift for her fans. The actor was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and impressed her fans with her phenominal acting skills. The most loved part about the actor is she very well knows how to get into the character and depicts every role with utmost grace and glamour. Recently, the actor has confirmed that she is all set to play the role of late Tamilnadu Chief Minister’s Jayalalithaa in her biopic. In Tamil, the film is titled as Thalaivi and in Hindi, it is called Jaya. The film will be directed by A.L. Vijay, Vijay is one of the talented directors, who has earlier helmed films like Deiva Thirumagal and Madrasapattinam.

In an Interview, Kangana opened about this project and shared her views to be a part of this big project. She further quoted that Jayalalithaa is one of the biggest female stories of the country and is a star who later became one of the iconic politicians. The film is produced by Shailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan in the banner name Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment. The producer Shailesh quoted that this project will be the fifth collaboration with the hardworking actor.

There were preparations about Jayalalithaa biopic earlier, there were in total four projects in the line on the late Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and finally, biopic name Thalaivi was finalised. Earlier, Vidya Balan and Tamil actor Nayanthara was finalised for the film but recently, the makers have finalised Kangana Ranaut for the role. Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actors of the industry, however, her last film Manikarnika, dropped her in various controversies but there is no doubt upon the fact that Kangana is a versatile actor and has till now worked phenomenally in movies like Queen, Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, Rangoon, Fashion, Woh Lamhe, Katti Batti and many more. On the other hand, tweeple are urging that Vidya Balan would have suited better in the role and could have a correct choice.

Here are some views from tweeple:

@vidya_balan is correct choice — CHOWKIDAR Nandh kishore sharma (@krishnandi) March 23, 2019

But Jeyalalithaa's after 90s physic is much different than Kangana's physic. Casting team please work on it. — K Sanjeev Kumar (@KSSanjeevKumar) March 23, 2019

Who is the casting director?? he need some serious classes 😉 — Shrinu Nakka (@Imshri09) March 23, 2019

She will turn it into flop like she did with manikarnika 😂 — God is Great (@hamsanat) March 23, 2019

