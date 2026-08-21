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Home > Entertainment News > Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH

Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is once again at the centre of pregnancy speculation after a paparazzi video showing the actor leaving a gym went viral online. While fans quickly began debating whether she is expecting her third child, there has been no confirmation from Kareena or Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo:X)
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 16:33 IST

A fresh video of Kareena Kapoor Khan has sent social media into speculation mode. The actor was recently filmed by paparazzi while walking towards her car in gym wear. Some viewers felt her appearance suggested a baby bump, prompting a wave of questions about whether Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan could be expecting their third child.

Comments under the viral video ranged from “Is she pregnant?” to “Pregnant again?”, while others urged caution and questioned whether the footage was recent. At present, neither Kareena nor Saif has confirmed that they are expecting another child. The speculation is therefore unverified and should not be treated as an announcement.

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Kareena Has Faced Similar Pregnancy Rumours Before

This is not the first time Kareena has found herself at the centre of pregnancy rumours. In 2022, photographs from the actor’s European holiday with Saif sparked similar speculation. Kareena responded with humour, dismissing the reports on Instagram and attributing her appearance to “pasta and wine”.  She later spoke about the episode in an interview with Hindustan Times, explaining that she had been on a 40-day holiday and had eaten plenty of pizza. More importantly, she questioned why a woman’s weight gain so quickly becomes a matter of public speculation about pregnancy.

“Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na,” Kareena said at the time.  The actor has also been notably open about her body and motherhood, including working during both her pregnancies rather than attempting to maintain an image of constant perfection.

Kareena And Saif’s Family

Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Their family has remained a constant subject of public interest, although the couple generally keeps their children away from excessive media attention. For now, the latest pregnancy chatter remains just that, speculation sparked by a viral video. Unless Kareena or Saif address it themselves, there is no confirmed news of a third baby.

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Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH
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Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH

Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH

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Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH
Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH
Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Expecting Her Third Child? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Pregnancy Buzz – WATCH
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