Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Is Kartik Aaryan Dating His New Co-Star Sreeleela? Nora Fatehi Drops A Big Hint On Bollywood’s New Rumoured Couple

Rumors about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's relationship first surfaced earlier this month when Sreeleela was seen attending a family gathering hosted by Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan with Sreeleela from a news still of their upcoming movie


At the IIFA Awards 2025, Nora Fatehi playfully teased Kartik Aaryan amid ongoing speculation about his relationship with Sreeleela. The conversation began when Karan Johar, hosting the event, asked Nora if she would accept a first-class ticket to London.

In response, Nora jokingly asked, “Am I going with you?” Karan then clarified that he was referring to Kartik Aaryan. He followed up by asking Nora if she was single, reminding her that she had mentioned it the night before.

Nora Fatehi’s Witty Remark Leaves Kartik Aaryan Speechless

Seizing the moment, Nora directed a cheeky comment at Kartik, saying, “Is there anyone in the industry you haven’t dated?” The audience burst into laughter, and Kartik humorously replied, “She is just asking a question.” The lighthearted banter quickly went viral, adding to the ongoing buzz surrounding his dating life.

Kartik Aaryan’s Mother Hints at Son’s Relationship with Sreeleela

Adding fuel to the dating rumors, Kartik Aaryan’s mother, Mala Tiwari, made an interesting remark at the event. In a viral clip, she was asked about her future daughter-in-law’s qualities. She responded, “The family’s demand is a very good doctor.”

Fans were quick to speculate that this was a subtle confirmation of Kartik’s rumored relationship with South actress Sreeleela, who is also pursuing a medical degree. This statement further strengthened reports linking the two actors.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela Spotted Together at a Family Function

Rumors about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s relationship first surfaced earlier this month when Sreeleela was seen attending a family gathering hosted by Kartik. A viral video showed them enjoying the event together, adding to the speculation.

Apart from their rumored romance, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are set to collaborate professionally. The duo will share the screen in an upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu, which remains untitled. This highly anticipated project is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release, marking their first on-screen pairing.

With both personal and professional developments making headlines, fans are eagerly watching for further updates on Kartik and Sreeleela’s dynamic.

