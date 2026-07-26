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Home > Entertainment News > Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours

Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours

Speculation about Katrina Kaif joining Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit has been circulating online, with many claiming it would mark her acting comeback after motherhood and her return to Telugu cinema. However, a new report has now addressed the rumours.

Katrina Kaif, Image Credits- Instagram
Katrina Kaif, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 18:37 IST

Over the past few days, social media has been abuzz with claims that Katrina Kaif had been cast opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action thriller, Spirit. The rumours quickly gained traction, with fans celebrating what was believed to be the actor’s return to films after embracing motherhood and her comeback to Telugu cinema after nearly two decades. However, those reports appear to be unfounded. According to a Hindustan Times report, an industry source has dismissed the speculation, calling the claims “completely inaccurate and misleading.”

“There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification,” the source was quoted as saying. Neither Katrina Kaif nor the makers of Spirit have officially commented on the rumours.

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Why the reports created so much excitement

The speculation struck a chord with fans because it hinted at two major milestones in Katrina’s career. Had the reports been true, Spirit would have marked her first acting project since Merry Christmas (2024), directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. It also would have been her return to Telugu cinema after almost 20 years.

Katrina made her Telugu debut with Malliswari (2004) opposite Venkatesh, followed by Allari Pidugu (2005) alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Charmme Kaur. Since then, she has focused primarily on Hindi cinema, becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars with films such as Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sooryavanshi.

What we know about Spirit

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is among the most anticipated pan-India films currently in production. The action drama stars Prabhas in the lead, with Triptii Dimri playing the female lead. The project has remained in the spotlight following Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from the film earlier this year. Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit marks Vanga’s first directorial venture since the blockbuster Animal.

At a recent Telugu Talents Association event, the filmmaker revealed that around 40 per cent of the film has already been shot, indicating that production is progressing steadily. Spirit is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Meanwhile, Katrina has kept a low profile following the birth of her son, Vihaan Kaushal, with husband Vicky Kaushal. While fans continue to await news of her next project, it appears that, for now, her reported association with Spirit is nothing more than online speculation.

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Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours
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Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours

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Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours
Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours
Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours
Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours

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