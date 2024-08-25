Monday, August 26, 2024

Is Keanu Reeves Voicing Shadow In Sonic The Hedgehog 3? Internet Dubs It ‘Coolest Casting’

Back in April, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the actor from John Wick and Cyberpunk 2077 was rumored to be cast as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

With the movie set to hit theaters on December 20, a trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is anticipated to drop soon.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ranks as the second highest-grossing video game movie in the US. It held the top spot until it was surpassed by the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In a 2022 interview with VGC, Sonic Team’s leader discussed the impact of the movies’ success, noting that it poses an exciting challenge for the studio as they now have a broader audience to cater to with their game releases.

“Thanks to the movies’ success, we’re connecting with a wider group of people, including those who might not have played the games much before,” Takashi Iizuka explained. “We now need to create content that appeals to this expanded audience.”

Fan Reactions:

 

 

