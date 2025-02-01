Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Despite her concerns, she acknowledged that her children are already in the public eye simply because of their parents’ status.

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Kim Kardashian With North West


Kim Kardashian recently shared insights into her experience as a “momager” for her daughter, North West. Speaking on The World’s First Podcast with Erin and Sara Foster, the 44-year-old acknowledged the challenge of shielding her 11-year-old from the spotlight.

She admitted that due to her own fame, she cannot fully protect North’s childhood but remains conscious of ensuring her four children do not feel pressured to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

Family Discussions on Career Opportunities

Kardashian explained that when North receives offers for photo shoots or other projects, they discuss each opportunity as a family. She emphasized the importance of evaluating whether a project is appropriate, questioning, “Should she do this? Is it too much?”

As a mother to North, Chicago (7), Psalm (5), and Saint (9), Kardashian remains mindful of their individuality. She wants them to grow into their own identities rather than feel overshadowed by their family’s fame. However, she also noted that North eagerly embraces opportunities, even if they fall outside her usual interests.

Supporting Each Other’s Endeavors

Kardashian highlighted how all her children encourage one another when they take on projects. North’s enthusiasm often inspires her siblings, who take pride in supporting each other’s work. She shared how they celebrate each other’s achievements, whether in voiceovers or other creative endeavors.

Managing her children’s schedules has forced Kardashian to make sacrifices in her own career. She described the daily “morning madness” of school drop-offs and revealed that she sometimes cancels work commitments to be present for North. Decisions about her children’s engagements always involve the family, ensuring their well-being remains the top priority.

While she admitted she was not initially prepared for the role of a “momager,” Kardashian now finds herself fully immersed in it. Despite stepping back from some opportunities, she continues to navigate the balance between her career and supporting her children’s aspirations.

