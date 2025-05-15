Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
  Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress' Ex Ranvir Shorey's Cryptic Confirmation

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Konkona and Ranvir got married on September 3, 2010, and finalized their divorce on August 13, 2020. They share a son, Haroon, and continue to co-parent him amicably. Despite the buzz around her personal life, Konkona has yet to comment on her rumored relationship with Amol.

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Konkona Sensharma spotted with Amol Parashar


Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar made their first public appearance together at the screening of Amol’s web series Gram Chikitsalay in Mumbai on May 14, fueling ongoing speculation about their rumored relationship. Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral, adding to the buzz.

The two actors were seen smiling and posing confidently for the paparazzi, marking their debut public appearance as a rumored couple. Konkona looked stunning in a grey power suit, channeling boss-lady energy, while Amol complemented her in a sharp blue striped suit. Their close and cheerful body language only intensified the dating rumors.

Relationship Rumors Intensify

Konkona Sensharma, 45, and Amol Parashar, 38, previously shared screen space in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Since then, fans have speculated about a possible romantic connection, which was subtly hinted at last year by none other than Konkona’s ex-husband, actor Ranvir Shorey.

Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

In August 2024, a parody Twitter account shared a screenshot of Amol Parashar’s Instagram story criticizing PM Modi’s mangalsutra comment. The account captioned it by saying, “Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar.” S

urprisingly, Ranvir Shorey responded with “I agree,” a comment widely interpreted as his indirect confirmation of Konkona and Amol’s relationship.

A Look Back: Ranvir and Konkona’s Past

Konkona and Ranvir got married on September 3, 2010, and finalized their divorce on August 13, 2020. They share a son, Haroon, and continue to co-parent him amicably. Despite the buzz around her personal life, Konkona has yet to comment on her rumored relationship with Amol.

In a past interview, Amol revealed that he is in a relationship but chose not to disclose his partner’s identity. Speaking on why he keeps his personal life low-key, he said, “There is a sanctity in real relationships. PR teams have often suggested that I make it public, but I prefer people to talk about my work, not my personal life. I express my emotions through my roles and performances, not through headlines.”

While Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, their recent public appearance and past statements have added fuel to the speculation. Fans continue to watch the space closely, awaiting any confirmation from the duo.

