Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Leonardo DiCaprio is dating 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who is one of the oldest girlfriend he has ever been with.

Leonardo DiCaprio will soon turn 50 on November 11. The actor, who has long held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor, known for dating women under the age of 25, is reportedly considering fatherhood as a meaningful new chapter.

DiCaprio has been often ‘judged’ for always going for a much younger girlfriends, seeing him as a father would be ‘interesting.’

Dating Life With Vittoria Ceretti

Currently, DiCaprio is dating 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who is one of the oldest girlfriend he has ever been with. The couple met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, and have since been spotted together in various places, including Milan with DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and at a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas.

Work Over Relationship

Despite being in a relationship, DiCaprio has candidly shared that his true passion has always been acting. This deep commitment has often led to his relationships taking a backseat.

A Hollywood insider explained to ‘The Sun’: “Leo’s true passion is acting. Relationships often take a backseat because he fully immerses himself in each role, making him incredibly successful. It’s a pattern—dating younger women and focusing on work without the complications of a settled life.”

Over the years, DiCaprio has dated a series of high-profile women, including supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Israeli model Bar Refaeli, and actress Blake Lively. However, none of these relationships resulted in marriage or children. This has stirred speculation about whether DiCaprio, despite his notable dating history, would ever choose to settle down and start a family.

On Fatherhood

As DiCaprio reflects on his 50th birthday, the idea of fatherhood appears to be an aspiration he holds close, even if it has remained unfulfilled up until now. “I am sure it will be — but it’s true I am not getting any younger,” DiCaprio said, acknowledging that while he’s aging, he is still optimistic about becoming a father.

For now, Leonardo DiCaprio remains committed to his acting career, yet hopeful that fatherhood might eventually become part of his story.

