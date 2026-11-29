Speculations regarding the probable eviction of Love Gill from the Bigg Boss 20 season have been heating up ever since her mother along with other members of the family have been sighted at the Mumbai airport.

But the presence of Love’s family at the airport is no indication of her eviction from the show. In fact, news of her eviction has been doing the rounds before the broadcast of Weekend Ka Vaar, which will be aired on Sunday.

Is Love Gill Evicted From Bigg Boss 20?

The supposed eviction of Love has turned out to be a topic of conversation amongst the viewers since it is happening at a time when she is still at the center of all the controversies linked with her equation with gamer ScoutOP.

As per reports, her possible eviction may be discussed in the next Weekend Ka Vaar, where host Salman Khan may announce something about it. However, no announcement has yet been made in order to confirm that Love has indeed been evicted from the show.

Why Are Love Gill And ScoutOP In The News?

The bond between Love and ScoutOP is one of the topics of discussion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. While the two of them used to describe their bond like that of a brother and a sister, it turned out to be something to discuss inside the house between the contestants and the show’s host. The whole scenario was brought into light after the fiancée of ScoutOP, Kaashvi, asked him to keep himself away from Love. After criticism inside the house and the discussions, Love and Scout appeared to have kept distance from each other.

While in a recent episode, Salman confronted ScoutOP regarding his comments on Love. The host showed the contestants a clip of ScoutOP and Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, having a discussion about the actress.

While in the discussion, Scout made a lot of comments regarding his equation with Love and how he was manipulated by her. He also said that he had spent a lot of time with her. Also, Scout mentioned that he shaved off his hair due to frustration. After playing the clip, Love started crying and Salman asked Scout about his comments and how he ruined her reputation.

What Happens To Love Gill On Weekend Ka Vaar?

Following Love Gill’s reported eviction from Bigg Boss 20, her mother was spotted at the airport. Watch the latest visuals as fans continue to react to Love’s exit from the show. #LoveGill #ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #RealityScoop https://t.co/dTiNq7gC5a — Reality scoop (@reality_scoop_) November 29, 2026







With Love’s family now spotted at Mumbai airport and eviction reports doing the rounds, viewers are waiting for clarity on her status in the competition.

For now, neither the airport sighting nor the reports independently establish that Love has been evicted. Her exit, if confirmed, is expected to become clearer during Weekend Ka Vaar.

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