Singer Lucky Ali Gets Emotional At Concert, Says ‘I Carry My Burial Cloth’ – Watch Video

Lucky Ali has always had a way of making a room quiet. At a recent concert, the singer did it without singing a note. During an interaction with the audience, the 67-year-old musician spoke candidly about death and his own preparedness for it. A video from the concert, shared by Lucky on Instagram, has since struck an emotional chord with fans who have followed his music for decades.

What did Lucky Ali say about death?

Speaking to the audience, Lucky acknowledged the affection people continue to have for him before turning the conversation towards mortality. “I know, I love you all too. But one day, I have to go, na,” he said, adding that while he was not trying to prepare his fans for that moment, “I am prepared, actually.”

The singer then revealed something even more personal: that he carries an Ihram when he travels. In Islam, an Ihram refers to the simple garments worn by pilgrims during Hajj and Umrah. Lucky described it as his burial cloth and said he wants to be buried wherever he may die. “Jaha bhi marr jau, wahi gaad do mujhe,” he said.

The matter-of-fact admission appeared to move those present, particularly because it came from an artist whose music has remained closely tied to nostalgia for generations of listeners.

Watch the video here

Why Lucky Ali’s music still resonates

Lucky Ali emerged as one of the defining voices of India’s Indipop movement in the 1990s, creating a sound that stood apart from the era’s increasingly polished pop landscape. His 1996 album Sunoh became a landmark release, with “O Sanam” eventually becoming one of his signature songs. He went on to deliver memorable tracks including Gori Teri Aankhein Kahen, Teri Yaad Jab Aati Hai and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, besides film songs such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Hairat, Aahista Aahista and Safarnama. At the concert, one fan summed up that enduring connection simply: “It’s been 30 years now; I just didn’t let go of Lucky.”

And perhaps that is what made the singer’s words about leaving feel particularly poignant. For listeners who grew up with his voice, Lucky Ali may have changed over the years, but the emotional space his music occupies has remained remarkably intact.