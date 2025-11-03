Is Malti Chahar Amaal Mallik’s Secret Girlfriend? Actress Reveals ‘Even My Dad Knows Him’ Before Bigg Boss 19!

A shocking clash between wildcard contestant Malti Chahar and music composer Amaal Mallik has caused a huge change in dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The chemistry, cordial but cryptic, seemed to have abruptly ruptured on national television.

Malti has openly gone against Amaal’s clan story that their acquaintance was a mere five-minute interaction. The fiery confrontation, an ongoing topic of debate on social media, suggests layers of history behind that which Amaal is willing to confess inside the house.

Amaal Mallik’s Denials Under Scrutiny

Malti Chahar took no prisoners when she bashed Amaal for trying to belittle their past conversations in front of housemates. Later, the argument worsened when conversation had to go on between Amaal and the other contestants that highlighted Amaal’s ridiculous statement about them only having met once, briefly.







Angry Malti shot back with a bombshell: “Four songs he played for me when we met! Five minutes? Should I tell the whole truth? Even my father knows when we met and when we didn’t.

And how can you lie on camera?” This powerful statement shifts the entire situation from that of a simple house tiff to a significant question about honesty and pre-show relationships, suggesting clear intent on Amaal’s part to hide the full picture of their relationship from the audience and his co-contestants.

The Private Life: A Public Threat

Malti’s assertion regarding her father does not only send out direct threats to Amaal; it is a strategized move to put some credence behind Amaal’s denial. The hallmark of being ‘Mere Papa tak ko pata hai’ (Even my father knows) suggests that such a relationship was important enough for the family to know about contradicting the composer’s ‘one-time, five-minute meeting’ defence.

Apart from that, her wavering statement, ‘I can prove this in two minutes,’ sufficiently puts Amaal’s integrity hostage, framing him as cunning in front of housemates as well as the viewers — it throws everything he has said into suspicion regarding his life outside the show.

This extremely stateful evolution is about to be one major debating point of the contest in such a way that it transforms the group’s perception of massive contestants as well as it possibly changes Amaal’s game to hold out much against the pressure of keeping control of his narrative.

