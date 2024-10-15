Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Marvel isn’t finished with Hugh Jackman just yet! A new rumor suggests the studio is aiming to reunite him with Ryan Reynolds for a sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine. The pairing of Deadpool and Wolverine was a massive success for Marvel, delivering a box office hit and quickly becoming a fan favorite, thanks to the […]

The pairing of Deadpool and Wolverine was a massive success for Marvel, delivering a box office hit and quickly becoming a fan favorite, thanks to the long-awaited team-up of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s iconic characters. (Though some fans may choose to forget their first on-screen collaboration.) Initially, many doubted a sequel would be possible given the film’s unique nature.

However, fans may have been underestimating the potential. According to a new rumour from scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Ryan Reynolds is in active talks with Marvel Studios about a sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is also reportedly interested in reprising his role if the project gets approved.

Will Deadpool and Wolverine Get a Sequel?

With Marvel Studios shifting its focus to mutants in its upcoming phase, it makes sense they would want their most popular mutant characters to continue working together. A sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine would likely be a box office success, especially if Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are officially brought into the MCU.

The ending of Deadpool and Wolverine sets up a sequel perfectly, with Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine returning to their families, while hinting at a more permanent partnership. This leaves the door open for any potential follow-up to explore each character’s backstory in depth, regardless of which villain they might face in the multiverse’s next phase.

Deadpool and Wolverine is currently playing in theaters.