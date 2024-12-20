Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Reports recently surfaced claiming that YouTube sensation MrBeast had rented the Great Pyramids of Giza for 100 hours to create content for his channel. However, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has firmly denied these allegations, clarifying the true nature of the project.

In an official statement, the Ministry emphasized that the claims of renting the pyramids are entirely false. Instead, MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, was granted permission to film outside the site’s regular operating hours. The filming process did not disrupt public access, as the pyramids remained open to visitors throughout the production.

The Ministry highlighted that the YouTuber’s project aimed to produce a series of promotional short films showcasing the historical and architectural grandeur of Egypt’s iconic landmarks. The filming was conducted with strict adherence to legal and security protocols, ensuring the site’s preservation and integrity.

To safeguard the site’s archaeological significance, on-site archaeologists accompanied MrBeast and his crew throughout the filming.

This collaboration ensured compliance with all preservation guidelines. Furthermore, the Ministry reassured the public that visitor access to the pyramids remained uninterrupted during the shoot.

Addressing the Misinformation

The Ministry urged media outlets and social media users to verify information before sharing it to avoid spreading misinformation that could cause confusion or concern.

The statement underscored the importance of accurately portraying the nature of such projects, particularly when involving world-renowned heritage sites like the Great Pyramids.

MrBeast, known for his elaborate challenges and philanthropy, continues to draw global attention, but the Ministry’s clarification reinforces the importance of preserving the authenticity and accessibility of such historical treasures.

