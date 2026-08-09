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Home > Entertainment News > Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

Mrunal Thakur has reacted to dating rumours linking her with cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal after a video from a Mumbai cafe went viral. The actress questioned the speculation and called out social media users for believing unverified rumours.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur, Image Credits- Instagram
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mrunal Thakur, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 20:27 IST

Mrunal Thakur has responded to speculation about her alleged relationship with Indian cricket player Yashasvi Jaiswal following a viral video shot at a café in Mumbai. The video, apparently shot at Bandra West, soon became a topic on social media platforms as many fan pages speculated that the actress and the cricketer are in a relationship.

However, it seems that Mrunal Thakur has rejected the gossip and questioned the reason why their meeting at the same place should make people think that they are a couple.

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Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Rumours

An Instagram page shared a post about the viral video and the dating speculation surrounding Mrunal and Yashasvi. The actress responded directly in the comments, questioning the basis of the rumours.

“Bro relax… show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain?” she wrote.

Mrunal also urged people to focus on more important issues instead of turning unverified speculation into social media content.

“Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos baniye aur jyaada views mileenge,” she added.

Her response has since attracted attention, with several fans appreciating the actress for directly addressing the speculation.

What Started Mrunal Thakur And Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Dating Rumours?

Speculation started after a video leaked on the Internet where both Mrunal and Yashasvi were seen together in the same café in Mumbai. This video became very popular on social media platforms where many people connected both of them on the basis of their presence at the same place.

It should be kept in mind that even when two people are seen together, it doesn’t prove that there is any romantic relation between them, and as per Mrunal’s reaction, she doesn’t accept all the assumptions regarding her private life. Till now, neither Mrunal nor Yashasvi has confirmed their romantic relations.

Mrunal Thakur Was Previously Linked To Dhanush

This is not the first time that there have been talks about Mrunal Thakur and some dating rumours. The actress was reportedly involved with the South actor Dhanush, and it was said that the two would marry each other soon.

The report, however, could not be proved, and the actress denied those rumours. It was also seen that the date which was fixed for the wedding did not take place. The actress still continues to concentrate on her acting career, while the young cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal remains one of the promising figures in the world of Indian cricket.

Now, it seems that the latest rumour has been settled down by the actress herself. From the way she answered it, it seems that one should not see the latest viral video from the cafe as evidence of their relationship.

ALSO READ: Shakeel Noorani Arrested: How A 2016 Meeting With An Actress Led To A Police Case

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Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video
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Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

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Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

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Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video
Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video
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