Is Nakul Dhull Still Inside Bigg Boss 20? Mithu Don’s Secret Room Mystery Deepens After Fight With Gullu

Nakul Dhull, popularly known as Mitthu Don, has become the centre of speculation among Bigg Boss 20 viewers following his reported physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar. While reports have claimed that Nakul was removed from the house after the confrontation, rumours about a possible secret-room twist have raised questions about whether his journey on the reality show is actually over.

A viral post on X claimed that Nakul had been evicted but was still inside the house in a secret room. However, the claim has not been independently verified, and there has been no confirmed announcement establishing that he is being kept in a secret room.

Is Nakul Dhull In The Bigg Boss 20 Secret Room?

The secret-room speculation gained attention after a social media post claimed that Nakul’s reported eviction might not be permanent. The possibility of a surprise return has since become a talking point among viewers.

Adding to the discussion, a post shared on Nakul’s Instagram Story on October 13 featured a picture of him inside the Bigg Boss house. The accompanying message suggested that people should give him time to settle in, as he had only recently entered the competition.

However, the post did not explicitly confirm that Nakul remained inside the house or that he had been moved to a secret room.

Why Was Nakul Dhull Reportedly Evicted After Fighting Gullu?

The controversy reportedly began during a disagreement involving Nakul, Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP. According to reports, Nakul spoke to Scout about comments allegedly made by Qazi, leading to a confrontation. Gullu subsequently became involved, and the argument between him and Nakul reportedly escalated into a physical altercation. Other contestants were seen attempting to separate the two.

Following the incident, reports claimed that Bigg Boss took action against Nakul for violating the show’s rules. However, the secret-room theory remains a separate, unverified claim.

Will Scout OP Bring Nakul Dhull Back?

Another social media claim suggests that new captain Scout OP could face a choice between receiving 140% ration for the house and receiving 25% ration along with Nakul’s possible re-entry. If the reported twist takes place, Scout’s decision could affect both the housemates’ food allocation and Nakul’s chances of returning. However, the makers have not officially confirmed that such a task will be offered.

For now, the reported eviction, secret-room theory and possible re-entry remain distinct developments. Viewers will need an official update or the relevant episode to establish Nakul’s actual status in Bigg Boss 20.

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