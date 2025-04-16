Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

In a widely circulated image, Jr NTR can be seen wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt and black trousers, appearing noticeably slimmer than usual.

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is currently enjoying a short break with his family in Dubai before diving into a packed work calendar.

The actor, known for maintaining a low profile during his downtime, has been spotted posing for photos with fans during his stay. These pictures have since gone viral, sparking a mix of admiration and concern among netizens.

#JrNTR at his casual best in his latest Dubai trip Guess his shirt price! #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/04bTzoYrAs — Sashidhar Adivi (@sashidharadivi) April 16, 2025

Fans React to Jr NTR’s Lean Look and Spark Ozempic Speculations

In a widely circulated image, Jr NTR can be seen wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt and black trousers, appearing noticeably slimmer than usual.

This transformation prompted speculation online, with many assuming the actor may have used Ozempic — a drug commonly associated with weight loss among celebrities. However, sources close to the actor have strongly denied these claims.

A reliable source clarified that Jr NTR is in good health and not using Ozempic. The source added that the actor has undergone a physical transformation as part of his preparation for NTR 31, directed by Prashanth Neel.

The source confirmed that he has been following a structured diet plan since February specifically for the role.

Jr NTR’s Designer Hawaiian Shirt Grabs Attention Online

While some fans expressed concern over his weight loss, others couldn’t stop talking about his stylish attire. Jr NTR’s blue Hawaiian shirt quickly caught the internet’s eye, with fashion enthusiasts identifying it as a luxury piece from Italian brand ETRO, valued at around ₹85,000.

This isn’t Jr NTR’s first brush with high-end fashion. Previously, during the shoot of War 2 in Mumbai, the actor was seen sporting a Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail — an ultra-exclusive watch priced at approximately ₹7.47 crore.

Upcoming Jr NTR Films: War 2 and NTR 31

On the work front, Jr NTR is gearing up for major film releases. He will star alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is expected to hit theatres on August 14, just before India’s Independence Day.

Additionally, Jr NTR will headline NTR 31, directed by Prashanth Neel, which is slated for a 2026 release. With major projects on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the actor’s new avatar and cinematic return.

