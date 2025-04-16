Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

In a widely circulated image, Jr NTR can be seen wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt and black trousers, appearing noticeably slimmer than usual.

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

Jr NTR's photo from Dubai vacation


Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is currently enjoying a short break with his family in Dubai before diving into a packed work calendar.

The actor, known for maintaining a low profile during his downtime, has been spotted posing for photos with fans during his stay. These pictures have since gone viral, sparking a mix of admiration and concern among netizens.

Fans React to Jr NTR’s Lean Look and Spark Ozempic Speculations

In a widely circulated image, Jr NTR can be seen wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt and black trousers, appearing noticeably slimmer than usual.

This transformation prompted speculation online, with many assuming the actor may have used Ozempic — a drug commonly associated with weight loss among celebrities. However, sources close to the actor have strongly denied these claims.

A reliable source clarified that Jr NTR is in good health and not using Ozempic. The source added that the actor has undergone a physical transformation as part of his preparation for NTR 31, directed by Prashanth Neel.

The source confirmed that he has been following a structured diet plan since February specifically for the role.

Jr NTR’s Designer Hawaiian Shirt Grabs Attention Online

While some fans expressed concern over his weight loss, others couldn’t stop talking about his stylish attire. Jr NTR’s blue Hawaiian shirt quickly caught the internet’s eye, with fashion enthusiasts identifying it as a luxury piece from Italian brand ETRO, valued at around ₹85,000.

This isn’t Jr NTR’s first brush with high-end fashion. Previously, during the shoot of War 2 in Mumbai, the actor was seen sporting a Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail — an ultra-exclusive watch priced at approximately ₹7.47 crore.

Upcoming Jr NTR Films: War 2 and NTR 31

On the work front, Jr NTR is gearing up for major film releases. He will star alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is expected to hit theatres on August 14, just before India’s Independence Day.

Additionally, Jr NTR will headline NTR 31, directed by Prashanth Neel, which is slated for a 2026 release. With major projects on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the actor’s new avatar and cinematic return.

ALSO READ: Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.9

Filed under

Jr NTR Jr NTR weight loss

Jaideep Ahlawat

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?
newsx

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed
OpenAI

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know
Waves Summit 2025

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge
newsx

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU
newsx

TikTok-Fueled Shopping Frenzy, US Shoppers Snag $1,490 Bags For $3
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

Entertainment

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail?

Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.99

Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave