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Home > Entertainment News > Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation

Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation

A viral promo for Bhojpuri Bawaal shows "Power Star" Pawan Singh walking off set after an awkward dinner-table exchange with Tej Pratap Yadav over nicknames and a formal "Pawan Ji" comment. Declaring he wants to quit, Pawan left fans questioning if his departure is real or staged reality drama.

Pawan Singh, Image Credits- Instagram
Pawan Singh, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 18:03 IST

Pawan Singh vs Tej Pratap Yadav: The inaugural season of Bhojpuri reality show Bhojpuri Bawal streaming on JioHotstar and Colors TV with top regional stars like Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey alongside Tej Pratap Yadav has hit its first major controversy. A newly dropped promo capturing Pawan Singh locking horns with Tej Pratap Yadav before walking out of the show is going viral across social media making fans wonder if the Bhojpuri star has quit the show.

Unlike other reality shows which centre around games and elimination tasks, Bhojpuri Bawal is more about unfiltered conversations and behind the scenes dynamics of the superstars. The recent dinner table gathering actually went pretty serious as Pawan Singh’s outburst and calling the show and people fake was something no one saw coming.

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Why Did Pawan Singh Get Angry On The Sets Of Bhojpuri Bawaal?



Pawan Singh was enraged due to a series of awkward interactions that took place during a group dinner arranged by Tej Pratap Yadav. Pawan Singh had arrived late at the dinner table and affectionately called the politician ‘Raja Bhaiya.’ Immediately after that, Tej Pratap corrected him in front of the cameras, and said:

“Raja Bhaiya is in UP; we are Teju Bhaiya here.” — Tej Pratap Yadav

When Pawan tried to ease himself out of the correction, saying that he used such words of address only out of affection and respect (despite being scolded previously but loving him), the tension between them stayed.

The tension between Pawan and Tej Pratap increased to its peak when co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) tried to add something to the conversation calling him “Pawan Ji.” Angry at the formal address in awkward talk, Pawan replied:

“I’ll tell you one thing, do not call me ‘Pawan Ji’!” — Pawan Singh

Did Pawan Singh Walk Off The Sets Of Bhojpuri Bawaal?

Pawan Singh instantly rose from the dinner table to left the set, walking toward his car. The promo then shifts to a backstage video where an irate Pawan Singh is seen yelling at one of the crew members.

Not willing to continue filming, Pawan Singh clearly showed his position on camera:



“I have already told you, I don’t want to do this show. I am not fake, nor can I tolerate being fake.” — Pawan Singh

The clip ends with Pawan driving off set, sparking widespread rumours among viewers that he might have quit the project mid-way.

Is Pawan Singh Quitting Or Is It Reality Show Drama?

Despite the viral video causing ripples among fans who want an explanation, no official statement has been made by either the producers of the show or Pawan Singh’s management to confirm his permanent exit from the show. It is common practice for unscripted reality TV shows to use teasers that create high drama.

No matter whether Pawan Singh walked out on grounds of respecting his personal boundaries or if the story ends with the next episode, it is sure that the promo has managed to make Bhojpuri Bawaal the talk of the town.

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Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation
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Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation

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Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation

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Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation
Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation
Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation
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